Influential Women Showcases Alejandra Loaiza-Delgado: Co-Founder Driving Innovation in IP & Economic Consulting

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Economic and IP Leader Combines Analytical Rigor, Strategic Insight, and Mentorship to Advance High-Stakes Litigation and Empower Future Women LeadersAlejandra Loaiza-Delgado is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of EconEdge LLC, an economic consulting firm specializing in intellectual property valuation, complex data analytics, and the quantification of economic damages in high-stakes disputes. Since launching her practice in 2016, Alejandra has advised on more than 90 matters spanning licensing, acquisitions, tax controversies, bankruptcy, and litigation across diverse industries. Her expertise extends across U.S. courts, international arbitration forums, and the Unified Patent Court, where she has contributed to some of the most closely watched FRAND and patent damages engagements in the market. Recognized for blending rigorous quantitative analysis with clear, persuasive communication, Alejandra has earned a reputation as a trusted and impactful expert in the field.Alejandra holds a Master of Business Administration in Data Analytics, Technology, and Innovation from Cleary University and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from Michigan State University, where she graduated with High Distinctions and was named an Econ Scholar. Before founding EconEdge in 2023, she gained extensive experience at leading consulting firms, including 284 Partners, Ankura, and Insight Economics, managing complex projects and guiding high-performing teams.Her leadership has been widely recognized. Alejandra was named one of the World’s 300 Leading IP Strategists by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) in 2024 and 2025 and designated a Top 25 Patent Damages Expert for 2026 by the Certified Patent Valuation Analyst (CPVA) program. She also received the Michigan State University Young Alumni Award in 2021 for outstanding professional achievement and contributions to her field. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Alejandra serves on the Executive Board of the Women’s Leadership Institute at Michigan State University and co-chairs the Women in IP Committee at the American Bar Association, supporting the next generation of women leaders in law and consulting.Alejandra attributes her success to hard work, curiosity, and an early commitment to excellence in every environment. From her start as a first-year associate learning IP valuation to leading complex global engagements as a firm co-founder, she has consistently embraced challenges as opportunities to deepen her expertise in economics, data analytics, and intellectual property. Her professional journey is marked by determination, continual growth, and a focus on building solutions that deliver measurable impact.The most valuable career advice Alejandra has received is to deliberately place herself in situations where she may feel uncomfortable, but where she has the most to learn. This approach has guided her through high-stakes projects and leadership opportunities, cultivating resilience, adaptability, and professional growth.For young women entering her field, Alejandra emphasizes diligence, self-awareness, and ongoing personal and professional development. She encourages emerging professionals to recognize their strengths, embrace challenges, and continually expand their skill set, knowing that growth comes from stepping outside comfort zones.Outside of her work, Alejandra balances professional achievement with family and outdoor pursuits. A devoted mother and outdoor enthusiast, she enjoys hiking, road biking, traveling, and reading, recommending works such as The Exceptions by Kate Zernike.Guided by a vision to advance intellectual property consulting while mentoring and empowering others, Alejandra Loaiza-Delgado continues to shape the landscape of economic consulting, demonstrating that analytical expertise, leadership, and dedication to community can drive meaningful impact in both industry and society.Learn More about Alejandra Loaiza-Delgado:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alejandra-loaiza-delgado or through her profile on EconEdge, https://econedge.com/team/alejandra-loaiza-delgado/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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