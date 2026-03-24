Influential Women Highlights Anna Marie Labrado-Mauga: Operations & People Leader Driving Growth & Impact

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manager II at UMV Combines Strategic Leadership, Team Development, and Faith‑Driven Service to Deliver Results Across Multi‑Site EnvironmentsAnna Marie Labrado-Mauga is a results-driven operations and people leader with over a decade of experience managing branch and regional operations across multi-site environments. Currently serving as Manager II at UMV in Anchorage, Alaska, she has earned a reputation for driving revenue growth, enhancing customer satisfaction, and improving organizational performance through a unique combination of strategic leadership, operational expertise, and people-focused management. Her areas of specialization include branch management, regional oversight, KPI performance, budgeting, compliance, and safety leadership.Throughout her career, Anna Marie has been recognized for her ability to build and mentor high-performing teams, reduce turnover, and align frontline execution with executive-level objectives. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement, fostering strong client relationships while consistently exceeding performance benchmarks. She has successfully led projects in process improvement, customer relationship management, and team development, demonstrating a consistent track record of operational excellence and measurable results.Anna Marie holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources Management and a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Systems Security from the University of Phoenix. By combining her technical background with business acumen, she creates environments where teams thrive, customers feel valued, and organizational objectives are consistently achieved. Her approach prioritizes empathy, strategic thinking, and long-term growth, making her a trusted and effective leader in any operational setting.A dedicated professional and leader, Anna Marie attributes her success to faith, perseverance, and a commitment to continuous growth. Her professional journey, which led her to UMV, has provided opportunities to develop leadership expertise while making meaningful impacts in both the workplace and the lives of those she serves. Beyond her corporate achievements, her work is fueled by a passion for developing others, fostering positive environments, and leading with integrity and purpose.Her faith in God serves as the foundation of her journey. During challenging seasons when recognition was quiet, her faith reminded her that she could overcome any obstacle. She credits her husband and children for their unwavering encouragement, reinforcing that true success is never achieved alone. Anna Marie also draws inspiration from the wisdom of her late Pastor, who said, “Always be happy. Lead with faith, serve with heart, and rise with purpose.” She carries this message into both her professional and personal life, striving daily to lead with faith, serve sincerely, and act with purpose.For young women entering her industry, Anna Marie emphasizes resilience and perseverance: “Even when the room is quiet, and no one is clapping, keep serving, keep believing, and keep helping others—because purpose does not depend on applause.” She encourages emerging professionals to remain humble, trust their capabilities, and commit to making a meaningful difference regardless of external recognition.The values guiding Anna Marie in her work and personal life are service, community, and compassion. She is deeply committed to helping others, a commitment reflected in her volunteer work with churches and schools. Supporting, encouraging, and uplifting those around her remains central to her leadership philosophy. She believes that when individuals serve with compassion and purpose, they help build stronger communities and create lasting, positive impact in the lives they touch.Recognized for her operational expertise, leadership, and commitment to community, Anna Marie Labrado-Mauga continues to inspire through her faith-driven approach, strategic vision, and dedication to empowering others while delivering measurable organizational success.Learn More about Anna Marie Labrado-Mauga:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Annamarie-Mauga Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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