Mighty and Amazon Business Release In-Person Registration Video Featuring Club Joyful in Venice Beach

Watch Club Joyful’s story: Amazon Business benefits, quantity discounts, and Business Prime features, supported by Mighty’s in-person registration help. Join Mighty to Unlock Incredible Savings for Small Businesses

Customer video spotlights Club Joyful and the Amazon Business benefits they use, with optional in-person registration support from Mighty’s authorized reps.

Our authorized representatives provide hands-on support so eligible businesses can register for Amazon Business and start using purchasing features with confidence.” — Nick Cannone, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer

VENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty and Amazon Business Release New In-Person Registration Video Featuring Club Joyful in Venice BeachClub Joyful highlights Amazon Business benefits while Mighty’s authorized representatives provide hands-on in-person registration supportMighty today released a new Amazon Business in-person registration video featuring Club Joyful, a family social club, cafe, and event space in Venice Beach, California. The jointly branded 120-second video is part of Mighty’s mission to help small businesses access big-company advantages. Learn more at JoinMighty.com In the video, Club Joyful co-founders Erika and Scott describe why they chose Amazon Business and how they got started through an in-person registration meeting with Mighty. Mighty’s network of authorized representatives provides hands-on support to help eligible businesses register and get configured based on their purchasing needs. In-person registration support is available for eligible businesses, and businesses can also register for Amazon Business directly.“This story exists because small businesses want help from a real person when getting set up,” said Nick Cannone, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, at Mighty. “Our authorized representatives provide hands-on support so eligible businesses can register for Amazon Business and start using purchasing features with confidence.”As Club Joyful grew, the team found that purchasing tasks and admin details started to pile up. “The receipts and paperwork was kind of getting overwhelming. I knew there had to be a better way,” said Erika.Scott added, “That’s when Mighty introduced us to Amazon Business. And honestly, it’s been a game changer for us,” pointing to features designed for day-to-day purchasing such as business-exclusive savings, quantity discounts, and Business Prime benefits.Why Club Joyful Uses Amazon BusinessIn the video, Club Joyful highlights Amazon Business features designed for small business purchasing, including:● Business-exclusive savings on supplies they order regularly● Quantity discounts, with Scott noting they “save an average of 7%” when ordering two or more go-to items● Business Prime benefits, including separate logins under the same account and Business Prime RewardsErika shared, “With Business Prime, we’ve earned over $50 in Business Prime Rewards.”Why Club Joyful Chose In-Person Registration With MightyClub Joyful also describes the onboarding experience with Mighty and the value of hands-on support.“Mighty made getting started super simple,” said Scott. “Kiana listened to what we needed and helped us get set up in just one meeting.”Big Wins for Small BusinessThe video closes with a simple message about time back for what matters most.“Running Club Joyful is a lot, but Amazon Business helps us run it more efficiently,” Erika said, “and all of that lets us focus on creating more joyful moments for families.”Watch the video: https://youtu.be/fpVKi85o1Ck Learn more: https://joinmighty.com/amazon Press assets: Video file, captions, and logos available upon request.FAQ (For Editors and Readers)What is Amazon Business in-person registration?Amazon Business in-person registration is a guided setup experience where eligible businesses can receive hands-on support to create and configure their Amazon Business account.What does Mighty do in the Amazon Business in-person registration process?Mighty provides in-person registration support that may include guided account setup, education on Amazon Business features, and help getting started based on a business’s purchasing needs.Who is Club Joyful?Club Joyful is a family social club, cafe, and event space in Venice Beach, California, founded by Erika and Scott.What results did Club Joyful share in the video?In the video, Club Joyful reports saving “an average of 7%” with quantity discounts on go-to items and earning over $50 in Business Prime Rewards.Where can I watch the Mighty and Amazon Business video?The video is available on YouTube at the link included in this release.About MightyMighty helps small businesses access big-company advantages through a membership marketplace of curated savings programs, business tools, and partner offers. Mighty helps members reduce costs and operate more efficiently across essential categories, and in select markets offers optional hands-on support through its network of authorized representatives.Big Wins for Small Business.About Amazon BusinessAmazon Business helps organizations of all sizes buy more efficiently with a business-focused selection, features designed for business purchasing, and tools that support operational needs.

Customer video spotlights Club Joyful and the Amazon Business benefits they use, with optional in-person registration support from Mighty’s authorized reps.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.