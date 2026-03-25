Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market 2026 driven by automation and innovation

Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Forecast Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Share Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment market to surpass $9 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Packaging Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $58 billion by 2030, with Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market in 2030, valued at $3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of the cosmetics and personal care manufacturing sector, increasing investments in domestic production facilities, rising demand for flexible and customized packaging formats, expanding contract manufacturing and private-label production, and strong growth of beauty and skincare brands across key countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market in 2030, valued at $2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for premium and sustainable personal care products, growth of e-commerce and modern retail channels, adoption of automated and high-speed packaging technologies, rising investments by leading cosmetic manufacturers in advanced production facilities, and stringent quality and safety regulations driving the need for precision packaging solutions across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market In 2030?

The cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market is segmented by type into filling, labeling, cleaning, form-fill-seal, cartoning, wrapping, and palletizing. The filling market will be the largest segment of the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 41% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The filling market will be supported by the rising demand for liquid and semi-liquid personal care products, increasing adoption of automated and high-speed filling technologies, growth in e-commerce and modern retail packaging requirements, investments by leading cosmetic and personal care manufacturers in advanced production lines, and strict hygiene and quality standards ensuring product safety and consistency.

The cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market is segmented by material into plastic, glass, metal, and others.

The cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market is segmented by application into skin care, hair care, decorative cosmetics, bath and shower, perfumes, and others.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape manufacturing processes, packaging standards, sustainability practices, and innovation across global cosmetics and personal care ecosystems.

Rising Global Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products - The rising global demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to become a key growth driver for the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market by 2030. The continuous growth in global demand for cosmetics and personal care products, including skincare, haircare, fragrances, and hygiene items, is a primary driver for the packaging equipment market. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing beauty consciousness among consumers are significantly boosting product consumption across both developed and emerging economies. Additionally, expanding male grooming trends and premium beauty product adoption are further accelerating production volumes. As manufacturers scale up operations to meet this growing demand, investments in high-speed, automated, and flexible packaging equipment continue to rise, driving sustained market growth. As a result, rising global demand for cosmetics and personal care products is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption of Automation and Smart Packaging Technologies - The growing adoption of automation and smart packaging technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market by 2030. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting automated and intelligent packaging solutions to improve operational efficiency, minimize human intervention, and ensure consistent product quality. Advanced packaging equipment integrated with robotics, AI-based inspection systems, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities enhances productivity while reducing downtime and operational costs. Automation also supports high-speed production lines, precision filling, and flexible packaging formats, enabling companies to meet diverse product and packaging requirements. This technological shift toward smart and automated packaging systems is a strong driver propelling market expansion. Consequently, the growing adoption of automation and smart packaging technologies is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions - The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market by 2030. Increasing environmental awareness, strict regulatory policies, and growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging are driving cosmetic manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly packaging formats. This trend is accelerating investments in packaging equipment compatible with recyclable, biodegradable, refillable, and lightweight materials. Equipment capable of handling paper-based containers, compostable films, and sustainable plastics is witnessing rising demand. As sustainability becomes a core brand differentiator, manufacturers are increasingly upgrading their packaging lines, significantly boosting market growth. Therefore, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the filling market, the labeling market, the cleaning market, the form-fill-seal market, the cartooning market, the wrapping market, and the palletizing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for automated and high-speed packaging solutions, increasing production of cosmetics and personal care products, expansion of modern retail and e-commerce channels, growing focus on sustainable and hygienic packaging processes, and continuous investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving production efficiency, enhancing product quality, and supporting innovation in packaging design and functionality, fuelling transformative growth within the broader cosmetics and personal care manufacturing industry.

The filling market is projected to grow by $1 billion, labelling market by $0.5 billion, the cleaning market by $0.1 billion, the form-fill-seal market by $0.4 billion, the cartooning market by $0.4 billion, the wrapping market by $0.3 billion, and the palletizing market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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