Nature Coatings Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Nature Coatings was named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026, ranking No. 8 in the Sustainability category.

Our mission has always been to prove we don’t have to sacrifice performance or profitability to eliminate toxic, petroleum-based materials that have defined industrial manufacturing for a century.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature Coatings , the award-winning biochemicals company transforming wood waste into high-performing, bio-based black pigments, is proud to have been named to Fast Company ’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. Nature Coatings ranks No. 8 in the Sustainability category, recognized for its breakthrough work replacing toxic, petroleum-derived carbon black with BioBlack — a 100% bio-based, carbon-negative pigment derived from FSC-certified wood waste.This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.“Being recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies in sustainability is a powerful validation of what we’ve been building at Nature Coatings,” said Jane Palmer, Founder and CEO of Nature Coatings. “Our mission has always been to prove that we don’t have to sacrifice performance or profitability to eliminate the toxic, petroleum-based materials that have defined industrial manufacturing for over a century. This recognition affirms that the world is ready for that shift — and that BioBlack is leading it.”Over the past 18 months, Nature Coatings has achieved significant milestones in scaling BioBlack across global industries. The company’s pigment — produced from FSC-certified recycled wood waste in a closed-loop system — contains zero detectable PAHs, PFAS, or VOCs, and reduces Scope 3 emissions by up to 85% compared to conventional carbon black. Global brands have adopted BioBlack across apparel and textiles, cosmetics, inks, and coatings, marking a significant step forward in the commercial viability of truly sustainable black pigments at industrial scale.Building on the success of BioBlack, Nature Coatings launched BioBlack AR in March 2026 — a deep-penetrating, bio-based asphalt rejuvenator that applies the same agricultural-waste chemistry platform to road and airfield preservation. BioBlack AR is FAA P-632 certified, 98.9% bio-based, and carbon-neutral. In field testing, it delivers a 30% extension of pavement service life, a 50%+ reduction in aggregate raveling, and maintenance cost reductions documented up to 85%. The product replaces coal tar sealants — which carry significant PAH contamination risks — with a safer, renewable alternative suited for municipalities, airports, and commercial property managers alike.The launch of BioBlack AR underscores the breadth of Nature Coatings’ platform: a single biochemicals innovation — converting waste biomass into carbon-negative black pigment — that is now displacing petroleum-derived materials across industries as varied as luxury fashion, personal care, and infrastructure. A commitment to material transparency and supply chain resilience has been central to that adoption. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, Nature Coatings is backed by investors including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio. In March 2026, Palmer was also named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, recognized for revolutionizing the pigment industry and proving that sustainable, non-toxic innovations can successfully scale to meet the demands of massive global industries.The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.ABOUT NATURE COATINGSGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings’ BioBlack™ to deliver a durable, scalable replacement for carbon black that is non-toxic and sustainably sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms FSC-certified wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic, and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its products are used across textiles, cosmetics, ink, plastics, paints and coatings, and asphalt. Backed by investors including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings’ pigments have been adopted by innovative global brands including Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack & Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others. Learn more at naturecoatingsinc.com.ABOUT FAST COMPANYFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.###

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