Influential Women Honors Nicki Scolaro Bland for Advancing Courageous Leadership, Mentorship, and Empowerment

GAINESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of The Action Imperative Recognized for Championing Authentic Voice, Power Literacy, and Transformational LeadershipGainesville, Virginia – Nicki Scolaro Bland, Executive Leadership Architect and Founder of The Action Imperative, has been recognized by Influential Women for her work empowering women and marginalized leaders to reclaim their voice, embody their authority, and speak truth with power.With more than 25 years in Corporate America, Nicki has built and led high‑performing teams, shaped billion‑dollar portfolios, and driven strategic growth across various organizations. Her career reflects a throughline of operational excellence, human-centered leadership, and a deep commitment to creating environments where people can rise authentically.Holding both a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor, Nicki believes leadership is defined not by title but by identity, integrity, and the courage to act. Through The Action Imperative, she brings together executive strategy, somatic and cognitive leadership practices, and organizational transformation to help leaders communicate with authority, advocate for themselves, and challenge inequitable systems. She is widely regarded as a strategist and movement architect who helps organizations build cultures of courage, accountability, and trust, while developing individuals to lead from their whole selves.Service is central to Nicki’s leadership. She has held multiple board roles and supports nonprofit organizations advancing the arts, human rights, and resources for women and families. Her most meaningful title, she says, is mother to three daughters, who inspire her to model truth-centered leadership and create space for others to do the same.Nicki attributes her success to a deep belief in people and purpose, paired with a relentless work ethic and commitment to growth. As she expands her leadership development work, she draws on decades of experience guiding teams, identifying growth opportunities, and guiding organizations through complex transformations. Mentorship remains a cornerstone of her approach, especially supporting women to name their strengths, claim their voice, and design careers aligned with their values. “When people are empowered to lead from what is true and meaningful to them, both individuals and organizations thrive,” she says.The best career advice she has received: find leaders who genuinely inspire you and learn from how they move through the world. Surrounding herself with people whose values and integrity she admires has shaped her leadership and reinforced her belief that success is measured not only by achievement but by impact.To women stepping into leadership, Nicki offers this guidance: trust your value, speak with clarity, and advocate for yourself. Every voice matters. Every perspective carries weight. Empowerment begins when you honor your abilities, set boundaries, and choose to lead your own path.Nicki sees one of the greatest opportunities in leadership today as helping people navigate an ever‑evolving landscape with confidence and clarity. As industries shift, leaders need support in identifying their strengths, building resilience, and charting purposeful paths forward. This moment calls for mentorship, strong teams, and organizations willing to invest in people as their greatest asset.The values that anchor Nicki’s life and work, authenticity, compassion, creativity, and family, shape her leadership philosophy. Creativity, expressed through her writing and art, keeps her grounded and connected to what matters most. These values guide her commitment to fostering genuine relationships, supporting others, and creating space for growth, balance, and fulfillment.Through her leadership, mentorship, and advocacy, Nicki Scolaro Bland continues to expand what is possible for individuals, teams, and organizations, advancing a movement rooted in courage, truth, and empowered action.Learn More about Nicki Scolaro Bland:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nicki-bland Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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