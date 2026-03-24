EPonGO Launches as the First Music Platform Built for the AI Music Revolution - Indie & AI Artists Finally Get Paid

Bring Your Music!

EPonGO launches as the first streaming platform where indie artists and AI music creators can stream, sell merch, and earn real money from day one.

We built this platform because we're musicians ourselves, and we know what it's like to pour your heart into a song and have nobody hear it. Those days are over.” — Scott Harris, CEO and Founder, EPonGO

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPonGO (epongo.com), a new artist-first music ecosystem, has officially launched as the first streaming platform designed from the ground up for both independent musicians and AI music creators. Unlike traditional platforms that treat AI-generated music as second-class content, EPonGO embraces it — offering every creator the tools to stream their music, sell merchandise, build a fan base, and actually get paid.Built by musicians for musicians and creators of all types — from seasoned indie artists to casual creators who have made a few songs with AI and want somewhere to share them — EPonGO is the home that never existed for a new generation of music makers.Real Money for Real MusicEPonGO isn't another platform that pays artists fractions of a penny per stream and calls it "exposure." Artists on EPonGO earn real money through multiple revenue streams:Streaming royalties from plays across the platformMerchandise sales with just a 3% platform fee — far lower than the industry standardTips and credits from fans who want to directly support their favorite creatorsContest winnings through EPonGO's World Series of Music (WSOM) competitionsMusic licensing through EPonGO's upcoming SongBank marketplaceThis is how musicians finally get recognized — not just through listeners, but through real dollars for their efforts. For independent artists who have been shut out of the industry, EPonGO becomes your record label. The platform is building the infrastructure to help get your music published, licensed, and distributed in ways that have traditionally only been available to artists backed by major labels and big budgets.The Complete Creator EcosystemEPonGO is more than a streaming service — it's everything an independent artist needs under one roof:Merchandise Stores — Every creator can design and sell custom merch including t-shirts, hats, and accessories through EPonGO's integrated print-on-demand fulfillment. No inventory, no upfront costs, no hassle. Artists set their own retail prices and keep the vast majority of their profit — EPonGO takes just a 3% platform fee on each sale.Credits Economy — Listeners earn credits by engaging with the platform, which they can use to tip artists, unlock features, and participate in community events.TasteMaker Curation — Approved curators review and rate tracks, creating a quality-driven discovery system that surfaces the best music regardless of follower count or marketing budget.Radio Stations & Channels — Creators can build their own streaming channels and get their music played on themed radio stations reaching the entire EPonGO audience.World Series of Music — Competitive blind-listen music contests where artists compete for credits, recognition, and bragging rights. Judges hear the music, not the marketing.SongBank — A music licensing marketplace where creators can make their tracks available for commercial use, opening up revenue streams from content creators, filmmakers, podcasters, and businesses.Sadie Night: A Success Story in Real TimeCountry artist Sadie Night has become EPonGO's breakout creator, amassing over 340 plays on her debut single "Back to Carolina" — a track that earned a perfect 5.00 rating from the platform's TasteMaker curators. Her merchandise store launched alongside her music, and she has already generated real sales from fans who discovered her through the platform."Sadie represents exactly what EPonGO was built for," said Scott Harris, CEO and founder of EPonGO. "An artist who might get lost in the noise on a platform with 100 million tracks, but here, she's front and center. Her music gets heard, rated by real curators, and she's earning money from day one. We built this platform because we're musicians ourselves, and we know what it's like to pour your heart into a song and have nobody hear it. Those days are over."The AI Music GapAn estimated 200 million songs have been created using AI music tools in the past year alone. Yet creators of AI-assisted music have had nowhere to put it — mainstream platforms restrict or ban AI content, and social media offers no monetization path. EPonGO fills that gap.The platform supports three content declarations — Human, AI, and Hybrid — giving listeners full transparency while treating all music equally in terms of discovery, streaming, and monetization opportunities. Whether you recorded it in a studio, produced it with AI, or collaborated with both, EPonGO is your platform.A Platform for EveryoneEPonGO offers tiered subscription plans to meet creators at every level:Listener (Free) — Stream music, discover artists, earn credits, create playlistsCreator ($9/month) — Upload tracks, sell merch, access analytics, build channelsPro ($24/month) — Priority placement, advanced analytics, lower merch costs, full monetization suiteAll plans are currently free during EPonGO's open beta period.About EPonGOEPonGO, Inc. is a Henderson, Nevada-based music technology company building the artist-first music ecosystem. Founded by musicians who were tired of platforms that don't pay, don't listen, and don't care, EPonGO combines streaming, merchandise, community curation, music licensing, and competitive events into a single platform where independent artists and AI creators can finally build audiences and earn real money doing what they love. For more information, visit epongo.com.

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