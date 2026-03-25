Newrails Launches MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin EURW on Monad

Regulated Euro stablecoin meets high-performance EVM* blockchain, delivering production-ready settlement for developers.

Regulated Euro stablecoins need high-performance chains and that is exactly what EURW on Monad delivers.” — Mark Duncan, Executive Chairman at Newrails

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newrails, a licensed Electronic Money Institution regulated by the Bank of Lithuania, today announced the launch of EURW on Monad, bringing its MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin to one of the highest-performance EVM-compatible blockchains.

EURW on Monad combines regulatory compliance with extreme scalability, delivering production-ready stablecoin infrastructure for web3 builders, payments developers and real-world asset (RWA) teams.

Newrails's unique combination of a Euro stablecoin and IBAN account provides an instant on/off ramp without intermediaries, while Monad's 10,000 TPS throughput and sub-second finality provide the performance for global payments and high-frequency applications.

EURW leverages Newrails's dual licensing as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in Lithuania and Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Czechia. Each EURW token is backed 1:1 by Euro reserves and token holders can redeem for fiat Euros at any time with zero fees.

Two of the primary use cases for EURW on Monad are:

Cross-border payments - Newrails will serve as a key European node for global regulated stablecoins, with Monad's speed and negligible fees enabling seamless remittances and on-chain payment flows.

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) - EURW will function as a payment rail and distribution mechanism, enabling RWA issuers to offer tokenized assets and on chain financial products built with smart contracts on Monad infrastructure.

Monad is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to scale Ethereum's ecosystem without sacrificing decentralization or security. Monad maintains full EVM compatibility while delivering high performance without the downtime history or non-EVM friction.

"Regulated Euro stablecoins need high-performance chains and that is exactly what EURW on Monad delivers," said Mark Duncan, Executive Chairman at Newrails. “By combining EURW's MiCA compliance and embedded banking capabilities with Monad's high-performance, EVM-compatible environment, we're delivering production-ready settlement for web3 builders, infrastructure teams and RWA developers."

You can learn more about the EURW stablecoin on Monad by signing up at www.newrails.xyz.



Notes:

*EVM stands for Ethereum Virtual Machine, which is Ethereum’s virtual computer for running smart contract code and updating the blockchain’s state. It executes smart contracts and powers decentralized applications (dapps). When a blockchain is EVM‑compatible, it implements the same execution environment as Ethereum, so existing contracts, tools and wallets can be used with little or no change.

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