Mellow Fellow Expands Cannabinoid Beverage And Advanced Product Line As More Adults Rethink Alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellow Fellow, an alternative cannabinoid brand known for pharmacist-formulated products, third-party testing and transparent labeling, today announced an expanded beverage lineup and new advanced THC offerings for adult consumers in eligible markets.

All Mellow Fellow products are intended only for adults of legal age in compliant jurisdictions.

The announcement comes as national data show shifting attitudes toward drinking. A 2025 Gallup poll found that 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol, the lowest level recorded by Gallup since 1939. Separate research from Circana reported that 30% of Americans took part in Dry January in 2025, a 36% increase from 2024. Together, the numbers point to a growing number of adults exploring non-alcohol options.

Mellow Fellow’s existing Delta-9 THC seltzers have drawn positive feedback from customers. In a recent review, one buyer described them as “the perfect relax after a long day type of drink. A good sip along with a good feeling,” while another called the Blue Raspberry flavor “a great tasting seltzer with the right amount of ‘zing’ to them”.

Building on that demand, the company is introducing Delta-9 THC + CBD mixers, designed for use in mocktail-style beverages. Each serving contains 10 mg Delta-9 THC, 5 mg CBD and 5 mg CBG. The mixers will be available in:

Blueberry Raspberry Lemonade

Peach Mango Lime

Pomegranate Ginger Mojito

Watermelon Dragonfruit Mint

An eight-pack variety option

“These mixers give adults more flexibility and creativity,” said Lindsey Goldstein, co-founder of Mellow Fellow. “They lend themselves to a wider range of mocktail recipes compared to a single ready-to-drink can, and every option comes with clear dosing and testing information so people know exactly what they’re choosing.”

In addition to beverage offerings, Mellow Fellow is expanding its advanced THC product portfolio for experienced adult consumers. New 1-gram SKUs featuring THCa- and THCp-based formulations will be available in sativa, hybrid and indica profiles, including:

THCa: Ak Reserve (sativa), Luxury Leaf (hybrid), Secret Harvest (indica)

THCp: Alpha One (hybrid), Diesel Rush (sativa), Twilight Drift (indica)

The brand is also releasing 2-milliliter THCa terp sauce SKUs, formulated in a range of blends and strain profiles:

Charged Blend – Timewreck (sativa)

Creativity Blend – Polar Pop (sativa)

Euphoria Blend – Gas Candy (hybrid)

Introvert Blend – Pot of Gold (indica)

Laughter Blend – Rose Gold Runtz (hybrid)

Wanderlust Blend – Pure Kush (indica)

All products are accompanied by Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and ingredient information accessible via Mellow Fellow’s website.

“Consumer habits are changing, and more adults are paying attention to what, when and how they choose to unwind,” Goldstein said. “Our goal is to offer clearly labeled, lab-tested options—whether that’s a THC mixer in a mocktail or an advanced product in another format—so people can make informed choices that fit their lifestyle and their local regulations.”

About Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs are sister companies co-founded by Lindsey Goldstein and Gerard Coombs Jr., with leadership that includes Gerard Coombs Sr. and Lex Kaplan, serving retail, wholesale and brand partners in regulated hemp markets. Mellow Fellow produces pharmacist-formulated alternative cannabinoid products with transparent labeling and third-party testing. Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids, offering production solutions from extraction through white-label goods. Together, they focus on quality assurance, compliance and consistency in cannabinoid product development.

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