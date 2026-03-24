Smart Street Lighting Market to Reach US$5.4 Billion by 2033 Driven by Smart City Evolution

Global smart street lighting market to grow from US$3.6B in 2026 to US$5.4B by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart street lighting market is steadily advancing as cities worldwide transition toward intelligent and energy-efficient urban infrastructure. The market is expected to grow from US$ 3.6 billion in 2026 to US$ 5.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the increasing prioritization of sustainability, energy conservation, and urban safety, as municipalities modernize traditional lighting systems with connected, LED-based solutions.

A major growth catalyst lies in the integration of IoT-enabled controls, enabling real-time monitoring, adaptive dimming, and predictive maintenance. These technologies can reduce energy consumption by 50–80% and operational costs by up to 50%, making them highly attractive for public infrastructure projects. Europe leads the global market with a 35% share due to strong regulatory frameworks, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization and expanding smart city initiatives.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20449

Key Highlights from the Report

• The smart street lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2026 and 2033.

• Europe leads the market with a 35% share, driven by sustainability mandates.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rapid urban expansion.

• Municipal authorities dominate the end-user segment with a 65% share.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The smart street lighting market is segmented across offerings, connectivity, applications, and end-users, each contributing to its evolving structure. In terms of offerings, hardware remains dominant, accounting for a significant share due to widespread deployment of LED luminaires, sensors, and smart controllers. These components form the backbone of smart lighting infrastructure, enabling cities to achieve substantial energy savings and improved operational efficiency. However, software is rapidly gaining momentum, particularly central management systems that provide real-time analytics, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

From a connectivity standpoint, wireless technologies lead the market due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness in large-scale deployments. Technologies such as LoRaWAN, RF, and cellular networks are widely used to enable remote control and automation. Cellular-based solutions, including NB-IoT and 5G, are witnessing the fastest growth, offering enhanced scalability and integration with broader smart city ecosystems. Application-wise, urban and municipal streets dominate, while emerging use cases such as smart parking and environmental monitoring are expanding the role of lighting systems beyond illumination.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20449

Regional Insights

Europe continues to lead the smart street lighting market, supported by strong regulatory alignment with sustainability goals such as the EU Green Deal. Countries across the region are aggressively replacing traditional lighting systems with energy-efficient alternatives, achieving up to 70% energy savings and significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and government-backed smart city initiatives. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in connected lighting systems, supported by domestic manufacturing capabilities and favorable policy frameworks.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Stringent energy efficiency regulations and sustainability targets are major drivers of the smart street lighting market. Governments worldwide are mandating reductions in energy consumption, encouraging municipalities to adopt LED-based smart lighting systems. Additionally, the rise of smart city programs is accelerating deployment, with connected streetlights serving as multifunctional nodes for traffic management, public safety, and environmental monitoring.

Market Restraints

High initial investment costs and cybersecurity concerns present significant challenges to market growth. Smart lighting systems require advanced components such as sensors, communication modules, and centralized platforms, increasing upfront expenses. Furthermore, integration complexities with legacy infrastructure and outdated electrical grids can delay implementation and increase project costs.

Market Opportunities

The integration of 5G and LPWA technologies presents substantial growth opportunities for the market. Smart streetlights are evolving into multifunctional smart poles capable of supporting EV charging, surveillance, and communication networks. Additionally, rising demand for data-driven urban management systems and sustainability-focused infrastructure is opening new revenue streams for market players.

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✔ Stay informed about recent technological advancements and innovations

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20449

Competitive Landscape and Company Insights

The smart street lighting market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on innovation, connectivity, and sustainability. Companies are investing in IoT-enabled platforms, cloud-based management systems, and energy-efficient technologies to strengthen their market presence. Strategic collaborations with governments and urban authorities are also playing a crucial role in expanding deployment across regions.

Key Players Operating in the Market

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Evolis

HP Inc.

Brady Corporation

Quadient (Neopost SA)

Matica Technologies AG

ID Tech Solution Pvt Ltd.

Entrust Corporation

Unicard Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Kanematsu USA (Nisca and Swiftcolour)

CIM USA

HID Global Corporation

Valid USA

NBS Technologies

MagiCARD Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market

In August 2025, Signify expanded its smart street lighting platform across Europe by integrating 5G capabilities, enabling advanced applications such as traffic monitoring and environmental data collection.

In March 2025, Acuity Brands deployed IoT-enabled lighting systems across several U.S. cities, achieving up to 50% energy savings and significantly reducing maintenance costs through adaptive dimming and centralized control.

In November 2024, Ericsson introduced 5G-integrated smart streetlight poles in select Asian cities, demonstrating the potential of multifunctional infrastructure to support next-generation smart city ecosystems.

Conclusion

The smart street lighting market is steadily evolving as cities adopt intelligent, connected infrastructure to improve energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance urban living standards. With strong regulatory support, rapid technological advancements, and expanding smart city initiatives, the market is poised for sustained growth.

As lighting systems transition into multifunctional smart platforms, the convergence of IoT, 5G, and sustainability goals will continue to redefine urban infrastructure. Despite challenges related to cost and integration, the long-term benefits of smart street lighting make it a critical component of future-ready cities.

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