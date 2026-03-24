Detroit Metro FC Places Players in Professional Soccer Through Free, Merit-Based Development Model

Detroit Metro FC celebrates a goal at the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, Michigan, where merit-based soccer is sending players to professional contracts in Europe and Australia.

Detroit Metro FC charges no fees, requires no pedigree, and is already placing players professionally in Germany and Australia. No pay-to-play. No draft.

American soccer protects players from real competition. We built DMFC to cut through that. No fees. No politics. No protection. Just performance.” — Alex Lubyansky, Head Coach and General Manager, Detroit Metro FC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit Metro Football Club has announced the professional placement of two players developed through its program. Austin Yowell has joined Werder Bremen III in the German professional pyramid. Arion Sobers-Assue has secured a professional opportunity in Australia.

The club operates without entry fees at any level and does not use a pay-to-play funding structure. Player selection is based entirely on merit and performance.

DMFC competes in the United Premier Soccer League and maintains amateur eligibility for its players, preserving collegiate and academic options alongside their development.

Detroit Metro Football Club was built on a different premise: evaluate players on what they can do on the pitch, and put the ones who are good enough in front of real professional environments. No fees. No prior pedigree. Selection based entirely on merit.

Those are entry-level professional placements today. The vision is larger.

The 14-year-old in Detroit who currently has to relocate to Miami, Kansas City, or Philadelphia to access a serious soccer environment is exactly who DMFC is building for. The club recently announced a fully funded local development pathway for a small number of elite youth players in Metro Detroit, an intentionally narrow program designed for players who would otherwise face a choice between leaving home and settling for less.

There are no fees, no pay-to-play subsidies beneath it, and no mechanism for families to buy their way in. Players are identified based on performance and development trajectory, nothing else.

"American soccer protects players from real competition," said Alex Lubyansky, Head Coach and General Manager of Detroit Metro FC. "We built DMFC to cut through that. No fees. No politics. No protection. Just performance, and if you're good enough, a real path. Elite development does not require quietly taxing average families. We are building this in practice, not theory."

Based out of the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, Michigan and serving the greater Metro Detroit area, DMFC competes in the United Premier Soccer League at a high-performance level. The club also hosts the Merit Cup, a free-to-enter open tournament with a $10,000 prize open to any team regardless of budget or pedigree.

Detroit Metro FC is not positioned against any other model in American soccer. It is simply doing something different, and proving one professional contract at a time that it works.

About Detroit Metro Football Club

Detroit Metro FC is a competitive men's football club representing Detroit and the surrounding region. Competing in the United Premier Soccer League, the club operates on a merit-based model with no entry fees and selection based purely on performance. Players retain their amateur eligibility, preserving collegiate and academic options alongside their development. The club has also launched a fully funded youth development pathway for elite local players, designed to keep top Michigan talent at home rather than forcing relocation as the price of serious development.

The club is led by Alex Lubyansky, who brings an uncommon combination of credentials to American soccer. As Sporting Director of FC Santa Coloma in Andorra, he led the club to become the first Andorran side in history to reach UEFA Conference League Qualifying Round 3. He is also a practicing M&A attorney with over 15 years of experience in complex transactions.

Home matches are played at the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, Michigan, serving players and supporters across the greater Metro Detroit area.

detroitmetrofc.com

Detroit Metro FC Opening Day Highlights - Merit-Based Soccer Comes to Metro Detroit

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