Influential Women Features Amy Lynn Onesty: Emerging Digital Marketing Professional and Full Sail University Student

Combining Personal Resilience, Professional Experience, and Academic Excellence to Build a Purpose-Driven Career

EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Lynn Onesty is an emerging digital marketing professional and student at Full Sail University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Marketing, expected to graduate in the fall of 2026. She previously earned her Associate Degree in Digital Marketing in 2025, graduating as Salutatorian and receiving recognition for excellence in her Project & Portfolio: Marketing Research class. Amy is building a foundation for a career defined by strategic storytelling, audience engagement, and brand voice development.Amy brings hands-on leadership experience from her tenure as a Temporary Call Center Team Lead at Spirit Halloween, where she honed skills in team management, customer engagement, and operational performance within a fast-paced environment. Her professional background spans multiple industries, including legal services, education, retail management, and corporate operations. She has held positions such as Data Entry Clerk at Timeshare Legal, LLC, Supervisor at IT’SUGAR, and Summer Intern at Baumgardner Finishings Company. Across these roles, Amy developed strong organizational, analytical, and people-focused skills, gaining experience in human resources support, data management, sales operations, and educational assistance.Complementing her professional experience, Amy holds a Certified Paralegal credential from New Jersey City University, with training in family law and litigation, and is an active member of The National Society of Leadership and Success as well as the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, further demonstrating her commitment to professional growth and versatility.Amy attributes her success to resilience, self-awareness, and the courage to redefine her own story. After spending a decade mastering the art of connection through customer service, her personal transformation began when she left a domestic violence situation involving her daughters’ father and his substance abuse challenges. Simultaneously, she navigated her daughter’s medical journey, supporting her through two open-heart surgeries for a Congenital Heart Defect. These experiences inspired Amy to focus inward and intentionally build a new chapter for her family and herself.Now pivoting from graphic design into digital marketing, Amy is driven by the power of storytelling—helping companies express their brand potential while inspiring others through her own journey. With the support of her husband, she is channeling her resilience into building her own business and pursuing her goal of becoming a motivational speaker, empowering women to embrace their experiences and pursue meaningful careers. Currently, Amy took the daring risk to start a podcast with her cousin Courtney Fultz called Two Time Zones and Tantrums. They are positive and working hard to get this podcast to their followers and recognition.When advising young women entering her industry, Amy emphasizes focus, perseverance, and self-confidence. She encourages emerging professionals to stay committed to learning, believe in their voices, and never let discouragement define their path. “Keep your head in the books, don’t let anyone get you down, and remember there is no time like the present—it’s never too late to start,” she says.Outside of her professional pursuits, Amy enjoys reading, running with her children, design, and shopping—activities that reflect her curiosity, discipline, and dedication to balancing personal and professional growth.Recognized for her adaptability, resilience, and commitment to continuous development, Amy Lynn Onesty is preparing for a purpose-driven career in marketing and communications, combining strategic expertise, empathy, and leadership to make a lasting impact.Learn More about Amy Lynn Onesty:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amy-onesty Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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