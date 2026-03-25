An Imprint of Evil and Other Hauntings: A New Collection of Original Spine-Tingling Tales

An Imprint of Evil and Other Hauntings

Stephen Tallevi

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Tallevi’s "An Imprint of Evil and Other Hauntings" is a horror short story collection that embraces a more classic style of storytelling. From the awakening of an evil presence lurking beneath a scarecrow to the spectral haunting of a Victorian home by vengeful spirits, Tallevi’s imaginative narratives deliver 10 deliciously dark tales that include haunted houses, occult secrets, unsettling discoveries, and sinister turns of fate.

Book Nerdiction calls the work "…a solid horror collection,” and praises the author's insights regarding horror; “Stephen Tallevi understands exactly what this kind of collection needs to do…he leans into the enduring strengths of the genre: atmosphere, dread, irony, and the sense that ordinary people can stumble into something ancient, cruel, or impossible to control.”

"An Imprint of Evil and Other Hauntings" is available now in both eBook and paperback format.

• Genre: FICTION / Horror
• Release Date: Jan 1, 2026
• ISBN [Pocket Book]: 978-1-0690862-6-6
• ISBN [5” x 8”]: 978-1-0690862-7-3
• ASIN: B0G5LVNKF6

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A native of Ontario, Canada, Stephen Tallevi intertwines his academic prowess with a lifelong passion for the paranormal. Growing up with tales of "true" ghost stories from his grandparents' séances and after-school sessions with "The Twilight Zone," Stephen has cultivated a deep-seated fascination for stories that delve into the horror and paranormal genres. Stephen brings a unique blend of scholarly insight and personal intrigue to his writing, creating tales that not only entertain but also resonate with a chilling touch of authenticity.

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Stephen Tallevi
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