Grazitti Interactive Brings a Conversation on Agentic AI and the Future of GTM

The Future of GTM: A Conversation on Agentic AI

Discover how to transform Salesforce AI into scalable GTM impact. Join our live webinar on building agentic, connected, and outcome-driven revenue systems.

More than adopting a new technology, becoming agentic is about redesigning how revenue systems operate end-to-end.” — Atul Sharma, VP of Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise AI investment is scaling rapidly, but the gap between adoption and business impact is becoming more pronounced. The challenge now is operational, embedding AI into execution, so systems move beyond informing decisions to driving them.In response to this shift, Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider and innovation leader, will host its upcoming webinar, “The Agentic Enterprise: Turning Salesforce AI into Scalable GTM Impact,” on Thursday, March 26th at 9 AM PT.The session will explore the rise of agentic AI, where systems can interpret signals, initiate actions, and orchestrate workflows autonomously, and what it means for modern Go-to-Market (GTM) models within the Salesforce ecosystem.The live webinar will be led by Jay Desai, VP, GTM and Agentic Transformation at Salesforce, and Atul Sharma, VP of the Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive, bringing together perspectives from platform innovation and enterprise implementation.The focus will be on practical, system-level transformation, including:1. How GTM is evolving from dashboards to autonomous execution2. Why most organizations remain stuck in the AI “copilot” phase3. Where GTM friction impacts revenue velocity and forecasting accuracy4. How to design connected, intelligent lead-to-cash workflows5. What it takes to build an AI-ready, agentic GTM architecture within Salesforce"At most organizations, AI is still being tested at the edges,” said Atul Sharma, VP of Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive. “Very few have restructured their GTM systems to run on it. The opportunity lies in connecting data and workflows so that AI can carry execution forward,” he added.This webinar offers a structured lens for enterprises seeking to move from insight-driven models to autonomous, execution-driven GTM systems within Salesforce environments. Click here to become a part of the conversation.About Grazitti InteractiveA global digital services provider and innovation leader, Grazitti Interactive empowers growth through tailored Salesforce, marketing automation, data analytics, web development, and AI solutions. With 18+ years of experience, we cater to 1,400+ clients, including Fortune 500 companies, delivering agile, expert execution from global delivery centers. Recognized by industry leaders, including NelsonHall, ISG, and Everest Group, we consistently set the benchmark for delivery excellence.

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