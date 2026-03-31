New Book, 'Your Emergency Contact' Reveals Why Trust Is the Real Currency of Venture Capital

"Your Emergency Contact: Why Trust Drives Venture Capital Success," by Jonathan Hung, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of "Your Emergency Contact: Why Trust Drives Venture Capital Success," by Jonathan Hung. Jonathan Hung, author of "Your Emergency Contact: Why Trust Drives Venture Capital Success."

Hung’s "Your Emergency Contact" shows founders and investors why trust, judgment, and honest decision-making matter more than capital alone in venture success.

If people trust you more after they’ve seen you under stress, then you’re building something that lasts.” — Jonathan Hung, author of "Your Emergency Contact."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venture capitalist and operator Jonathan Hung offers a candid, in-depth look at the dynamics of the industry in his new book, " Your Emergency Contact: Why Trust Drives Venture Capital Success ." Published by Entrepreneur Books, the book will be available in April at major book retailers nationwide.While venture capital is often portrayed as a game of pattern recognition, prestige, and financial engineering, Hung argues that the reality is far more human. Across decades of investing personal capital, working directly with founders, and serving as a limited partner in dozens of venture funds, he has seen the same pattern repeat: Companies rarely fail because of bad ideas alone. They fail when trust erodes, incentives misalign, and difficult decisions are delayed.”What I’ve come to understand is that pressure in VC doesn’t just test your judgment or your decision-making ability,” Hung writes. “It tests your values and your endurance and forces you to answer questions about who you are and what you actually stand for. Will you quietly shift blame to protect your image, or will you own your part and speak plainly about what went wrong?”In "Your Emergency Contact," Hung reframes venture capital as a system shaped by behavior, relationships, and decision-making under uncertainty. He introduces the concept of an “emergency contact” as a practical necessity for founders and investors alike: a trusted person who can help you think clearly when pressure, emotion, or proximity to the problem distort your judgment.Hung draws on real-world experience rather than theory or formulas. He shares lessons learned from both success and failure, challenging the polished narratives that dominate startup culture and replacing them with a grounded perspective rooted in accountability, honesty, and long-term thinking.Hung notes that many leaders struggle most when outcomes are uncertain and stakes are high. By focusing on trust as the foundation of sound judgment, "Your Emergency Contact" offers founders, investors, and limited partners a clearer way to navigate risk, relationships, and responsibility.Jonathan Hung, author of "Your Emergency Contact: Why Trust Drives Venture Capital Success," is a venture capitalist and the Managing Partner of Entrepreneur Ventures, a fund he co-founded with Entrepreneur Media, deploying capital into innovative startups and helping founders build profitable businesses. Hung led his family’s textile business across the U.S. and Asia before transitioning into venture capital, where he has invested in more than 250 companies and 50 funds. He also manages his family office fund, J Heart Ventures. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School, a Master of Engineering from MIT, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and a Bachelor of Science from USC.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.