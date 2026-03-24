RobosizeME Launches New Website to Help Global Hotel Groups Reclaim Millions in Costs Through Workflow Automation

RobosizeME's secure, predictable workflow automations are currently saving over 200,000 labor hours annually across 5,000+ hotels globally.

We built this new website to show hotel groups how they can stop wasting thousands of staff hours on manual data entry and start reallocating those resources towards growth and revenue objectives.” — Stephen Burke, CEO and Founder of RobosizeME

OLOMOUC, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME, a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry, today announced the launch of its brand-new website ( https://www.robosize.me/ ). This expertise is grounded in 5,000+ live hotel deployments, where over 200,000 hours of manual work are already being saved each year.This newly designed platform is built specifically to guide worldwide hotel groups and chains through workflow automation, a rapidly emerging category of support for the hospitality sector. The site serves as a strategic resource for decision-makers to discover targeted automated solutions that directly address their unique operational challenges, driving efficiency and protecting margins in an increasingly complex market.As hotel operations grow more demanding, finding effective ways to manage repetitive administrative work has become a critical issue for global chains. Workflow automation has surfaced as the essential solution, but hoteliers often struggle to identify which processes to optimize first. RobosizeME’s new website bridges this gap by helping hotels find precise automations designed to fix their particular needs. The platform categorizes these solutions clearly, such as automating OTA payment and routing, no-show prevention, VIP guest recognition, or credit card and commission reconciliations. By mapping out these specific use cases, the site demonstrates exactly how practical automation can seamlessly take over routine tasks without disrupting existing property management or central reservation systems.Stephen Burke, CEO and Founder of RobosizeME, emphasized the strategic value of the new platform. “Workflow automation is no longer just an IT initiative; it is a fundamental lever for hotel performance. We built this new website to clearly show hotel groups how they can stop wasting thousands of staff hours on manual data entry and start reallocating those critical resources towards growth and revenue objectives. By deploying our targeted automations, hotels are dramatically improving their operational speed and accuracy, fundamentally changing how they operate and allowing their teams to focus entirely on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”Beyond identifying which tasks to automate, the new website focuses heavily on the financial and operational impact of these technologies. It provides clear frameworks to help hoteliers understand exactly how much workflow automation can help them scale their business while reducing overhead. A crucial element highlighted on the site is the necessity for 100% predictable outcomes, which is a standard RobosizeME guarantees across its deployments. Furthermore, managing high volumes of guest data requires uncompromising safety measures. The platform details RobosizeME's commitment to enterprise-grade compliance, operating as a security-certified partner (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS) to ensure that the privacy and data sovereignty of both the hotels and their guests are rigorously maintained.“In the hospitality industry, reliability and security are non-negotiable,” added Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting at RobosizeME. “Automations need to have a 100% predictable outcome, and that is exactly what we deliver. We want hotel decision-makers to visit our new site and immediately see that partnering with a certified, industry-specific automation provider is the safest, most effective way to eliminate tedious financial and front-desk processes. We handle the repetitive work silently and securely in the background, so hoteliers can confidently focus on expanding their business.”The launch of the new website marks a significant step in RobosizeME's mission to modernize hotel operations on a global scale. Visitors to the site can explore the full catalog of workflow automations, read detailed case studies on labor cost recovery, and access executive guides on implementing hyperautomation in hospitality. For more information and to explore the new digital resources, please visit https://www.robosize.me/ About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

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