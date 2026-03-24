Influential Women Profiles: Sharri McIntyre, Founder of The McIntyre Collective

Empowering Executives and Leadership Teams to Rise, Renew, and Redefine Success

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharri McIntyre is the Founder of The McIntyre Collective and a Professional Certified Coach (PCC), specializing in executive leadership development and transformational coaching. With over 20 years of experience leading Human Resources at world-class luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Williams-Sonoma, Sharri has honed a deep expertise in building high-performing teams, driving diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and fostering authentic workplace culture. Her corporate experience enables her to bridge organizational strategy with human potential, helping leaders thrive both professionally and personally.Recognizing that many accomplished leaders feel stuck despite their titles and accolades, Sharri founded The McIntyre Collective to deliver bespoke coaching and consulting experiences. Through her proprietary D.R.I.V.E.N.™ Framework, she empowers executives and leadership teams to rise, renew, and redefine success on their own terms. Her methodology goes beyond tactics, focusing on self-mastery, purposeful leadership, and creating a sustainable flow of excellence that extends beyond the workplace.Sharri’s influence extends to speaking engagements, panel discussions, and organizational consulting, where she guides individual executives, leadership teams, and organizations seeking fractional HR expertise or strategic culture development. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Penn State University and continues to dedicate herself to helping professionals lead with authenticity, clarity, and intention.Sharri attributes her success to her upbringing, blending her Los Angeles roots with her Southern Mississippi heritage. This foundation instilled values, discipline, and perspective that have guided her throughout her personal and professional journey. Reflecting on her career, she emphasizes that the most valuable lessons often arise from challenging situations, teaching resilience, grace, and the ability to navigate obstacles with dignity.For young women entering the leadership and coaching space, Sharri advises maintaining emotional awareness. “It’s a very emotional and demanding profession,” she notes, “so while caring for others is essential, you must also take care of yourself—fill your own cup and maintain your own well-being.”Sharri acknowledges that the industry faces challenges, including a proliferation of coaches promising rapid financial success for entrepreneurs. In a crowded landscape, she remains committed to authenticity, relying on her unique expertise to deliver transformative results that are unmatched in impact.Connection and creativity are central to Sharri’s values. She draws inspiration from traveling, hosting events for friends and family, and journaling—practices that keep her grounded, foster reflection, and stimulate innovative thinking. Through her work with The McIntyre Collective, Sharri McIntyre continues to redefine leadership, empowering professionals to achieve meaningful growth, purpose, and success on their own terms.Learn More about Sharri McIntyre:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sharri-mcintyre or through her website, https://themcintyrecollective.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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