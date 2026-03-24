Influential Women Highlights CaSandra E. Geiggar: Wichita IT Leader Advancing Healthcare with Expertise

Technical FSO Lead and Specialist at HCL/Ascension Via Christi Combines Operational Excellence, Mentorship, and Seamless IT Service Delivery

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CaSandra E. Geiggar is a distinguished Information Technology professional with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare IT operations and field services. She currently serves as a Technical FSO Lead and Specialist at HCL/Ascension Via Christi, where she plays a pivotal role in the development, implementation, and management of SIAM processes across acute care hospitals, clinics, and senior services. Known for her ability to translate complex technical concepts into actionable solutions, CaSandra bridges communication between IT business functions, internal teams, and external vendors, ensuring efficient operations and superior service delivery.CaSandra’s educational foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Arkansas, along with Associate degrees in Internetwork Management and Physical Therapy Assistant from Butler Community College and Northwest Arkansas Community College, respectively.Throughout her career, she has held numerous key roles, including Technician Lead/Specialist, Level 3 Support Consultant, and Territory Field Service Analyst. In each position, CaSandra has demonstrated a commitment to streamlining workflows, improving system efficiencies, and mentoring team members on best practices. Her expertise spans incident management, application support, business analysis, capacity planning, and knowledge base documentation, reflecting a versatile and trusted IT leader.CaSandra attributes her professional success to her upbringing, citing the values instilled in her early—discipline, responsibility, perseverance, and accountability—as guiding principles in both her career and personal life. The best career advice she has received is to always bet on herself, trusting her own abilities and taking ownership of her path to growth and resilience.Beyond her professional achievements, CaSandra values family and fun, recognizing that strong relationships and enjoying life are essential to staying grounded, motivated, and balanced.Through her combination of technical expertise, mentorship, and personal integrity, CaSandra E. Geiggar continues to make a lasting impact in healthcare IT, supporting both operational excellence and the teams she leads.Learn More about CaSandra E. Geiggar:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/CaSandra-Geiggar Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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