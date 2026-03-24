HVAC Contractors Los angeles Top Ac - Heating and Air Condtioning HVAC Repair Canoga park

Los Angeles HVAC Contractor Offers Pre-Season Mitsubishi Electric Mini-Split Installation at $2,499 Ahead of Summer

The hottest days of the year are coming — the only question is whether you'll be ready.” — Itai Kolet

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Canoga Park-based heating and air conditioning contractor is offering Los Angeles homeowners a fixed-price package for a Mitsubishi Electric mini-split system, including equipment and professional installation, at $2,499 — compared to a stated regular rate of $3,500. The offer, described by the company as a pre-season promotion, is available on a limited basis before the summer cooling period begins.TOP AC Inc., which holds a contractor's licence in California and carries full insurance coverage, is accepting consultation requests for the installation through its website and by email. The company is based at 21201 Victory Blvd Suite 102, Canoga Park, and serves the Greater Los Angeles area.OFFER DETAILSThe package covers a single-zone Mitsubishi Electric Mini-Split system rated at 1 Ton (12,000 BTU), which is sized for a single room or open living area. According to the company, the complete price of $2,499 includes the unit, installation labour by certified technicians, and warranty registration. A free pre-installation site consultation is also part of the package.Unit Mitsubishi Electric Mini-Split — 1 Ton / 12,000 BTUTotal price $2,499 (stated regular price: $3,500)Saving $1,001 off the standard quoted rateWarranty 12-year coverage, as stated by the contractorIncluded Equipment, installation labour, site consultationNot included Electrical work (assessed separately at consultation)Availability Limited pre-season slots — Los Angeles, CA areaElectrical work is not included in the stated price. The company advises that any electrical requirements are assessed and communicated during the free pre-installation consultation, before any commitment is made by the homeowner.CONTEXT: TIMING AND SEASONAL PRICINGHVAC contractors in Southern California typically report a significant rise in demand — and pricing — as temperatures climb through June and July. The pattern is well-documented in the region: homeowners who delay installation decisions until peak summer often face higher quotes, longer scheduling wait times, and the possibility of enduring several weeks without air conditioning while waiting for availability.By offering a fixed pre-season price, TOP AC Inc. is positioning the promotion as a way for homeowners to lock in both cost and scheduling before demand peaks. The company has not specified how many slots remain available at the current price, noting only that the offer is limited.ABOUT MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC MINI-SPLIT SYSTEMSMitsubishi Electric is a well-established manufacturer in the ductless mini-split segment, known for inverter-driven compressor technology that modulates output according to real-time cooling demand. Inverter systems are generally considered more energy-efficient than fixed-speed alternatives, as they avoid the repeated start-stop cycling that consumes excess electricity.Mini-split systems are ductless, meaning they do not require existing ductwork and can be installed in buildings where central HVAC systems are impractical or cost-prohibitive. Each indoor unit operates independently, allowing room-level temperature control. The systems are widely used in residential retrofits, additions, and home offices across Southern California.• Ductless installation — suitable for homes without existing duct systems• Inverter compressor technology reduces energy consumption compared to fixed-speed units• Independent zone control per indoor unit• Low noise output relative to window or portable air conditioners• Mitsubishi Electric systems carry manufacturer warranties typically ranging from 5 to 12 years depending on registration and installer certificationCUSTOMER FEEDBACKThe company holds a 5.0-star rating based on more than 120 verified reviews on Google. A selection of customer accounts, independently submitted to review platforms, reflects experiences with both installation and repair services."Our old AC was constantly causing issues, so we decided to replace it. After getting five estimates, we chose Top AC — and we're very happy we did. The price was fair and right in the middle of the market. The team arrived on time and did a clean and proper installation."— Johnny A., Verified Google Review"Top AC is incredibly honest and trustworthy. Another company quoted me $1,200. Top AC came out, diagnosed the real issue, and fixed it in an hour for $375."— Lee D., Verified Google Review"Frank the technician came out, pressed the reset button, and the issue was fixed in five minutes. Another company had quoted $1,265 for the same job."— Gabby O., Verified Google ReviewABOUT TOP AC INC.TOP AC Inc. is a California-licensed and insured HVAC contractor operating out of Canoga Park, Los Angeles. The company offers installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial heating and cooling systems across the Greater Los Angeles area.Founded and operated by Adi and his team, the contractor works with major HVAC brands and has developed a service record built on transparent pricing, same-day or next-day availability, and no-hidden-fee repair work, as reflected in its customer reviews.HOW TO REQUEST A CONSULTATIONHomeowners in the Los Angeles area who wish to enquire about the pre-season installation offer can contact TOP AC Inc. through the following channels:• Website: top-ac.com• Email: office@top-ac.com• Address: 21201 Victory Blvd Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303Disclaimer: This offer applies to the 1 Ton / 12,000 BTU Mitsubishi Electric Mini-Split unit only. Electrical work is assessed separately. Availability is subject to remaining pre-season slot capacity. Interested parties are advised to confirm current pricing and terms directly with the contractor prior to commitment.

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