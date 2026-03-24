IntouchCX Recognized with 2026 AI Excellence Award for Superpunch and Superpunch Roleplay

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX , a global leader in AI-powered customer experience (CX) management, digital engagement, trust and safety, and back-office operations, today announced that its proprietary platforms, Superpunch and Superpunch Roleplay, have been named winners in the 2026 AI Excellence Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition reinforces IntouchCX’s leadership in operationalizing agentic AI to transform enterprise CX at scale.Purpose-built for complex, high-volume environments, Superpunch and Superpunch Roleplay are IntouchCX’s AI-powered workforce intelligence and training applications designed to unify real-time decisioning, employee performance, and continuous learning. By integrating predictive analytics with immersive AI-driven simulations, the platform enables organizations to move beyond reactive support models toward autonomous, self-optimizing operations—delivering measurable improvements in productivity, customer satisfaction, and employee experience. This award highlights a critical inflection point in the evolution of CX, where generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are no longer experimental but foundational. IntouchCX’s approach focuses on embedding AI directly into operational workflows, replacing fragmented tools and manual oversight with a cohesive intelligence layer that continuously learns, adapts, and scales.“We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for our work in Superpunch,” said Jason Rosser, EVP, Solutions & Operations Strategy at IntouchCX. “We are redefining how teams prepare for real customer interactions through AI-powered roleplay, enabling agents to practice, get real-time feedback, and improve in live simulated environments before engaging with customers. This drives faster readiness, higher quality conversations, and measurable performance gains at scale.”Unlike traditional workforce management and training solutions, Superpunch and Superpunch Roleplay operate as a unified applied AI ecosystem bridging workforce intelligence, real-time coaching, and simulation-based learning within a single architecture. This convergence enables organizations to accelerate agent readiness, reduce operational friction, and drive consistent CX outcomes across global delivery networks.“AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “IntouchCX stood out because its work in the Agentic AI category reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like.”For 25 years, IntouchCX has partnered with global brands to design, deploy, and scale technology-enabled customer experience solutions that drive growth and operational efficiency. With Superpunch and Superpunch Roleplay, the company continues to advance its vision of “Scaling with Soul,” combining technology to redefine how work gets done in the AI era.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.com About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence AwardsSince 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

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