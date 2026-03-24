Cindy Willis, GSP, PMBA, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads with Integrity, Urgency, and a Focus on Human Life

Environmental Health and Safety Manager Combines Field Expertise and Strategic Leadership to Protect Teams and Strengthen Project Outcomes

ATOKA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Willis, GSP, PMBA, is an accomplished Environmental Health and Safety Supervisor with five years of experience supporting compliance, risk mitigation, and workforce protection across heavy civil and infrastructure construction projects. Serving in safety leadership roles as a Traveling Safety Manager currently with JT2 Engineering and Construction, Cindy brings a unique blend of hands-on expertise and strategic insight to every project she supports.With a strong academic foundation in Occupational Safety and Health Technology and a Master of Business Administration in Project Management earned in 2025, Cindy effectively bridges field-level safety execution with high-level project planning and leadership. Her ability to align safety protocols with operational goals enables her to drive both efficiency and accountability across complex job sites.Throughout her career, Cindy has managed safety operations across a wide range of environments, which include multi – billion dollar data centers, distribution centers, and multi-million dollar industrial roofing projects and residential construction sites. Her responsibilities have included leading safety inspections and audits, developing site-specific safety programs, conducting training sessions, coordinating multi-contractor teams, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. Known for her proactive and collaborative approach, Cindy integrates safety into every phase of project execution, fostering a culture where communication, engagement, and continuous improvement are prioritized.Cindy attributes her success to her faith, crediting God’s guidance, provision, and purpose as the foundation of her journey. She also values practical advice that has shaped her mindset: to remain focused on what she can control rather than becoming distracted by the actions of others. This perspective has helped her maintain clarity, resilience, and integrity in high-pressure environments. For young women entering the field, Cindy emphasizes the importance of commitment and perseverance, encouraging them to invest the time and effort required to build true expertise and long-term credibility.Cindy identifies accident prevention as one of the most significant challenges in the safety industry today, underscoring the need for vigilance, preparedness, and proactive risk management. At the same time, she sees this challenge as an opportunity to strengthen safety standards, enhance training programs, and promote accountability across all levels of an organization.Outside of her professional life, Cindy is a devoted mother of three boys and a proud dog owner—her dog even accompanies her to work each day, known around the sites as Safety Dog Ricky. A lifelong equestrian, she has been riding horses since the age of two and competed in barrel racing and rodeo events for decades. The discipline, resilience, and focus she developed through these experiences continue to influence her leadership style today.Through her dedication to safety, integrity, and continuous growth, Cindy Willis remains a trusted leader committed to protecting people, improving processes, and making a lasting impact in the construction industry.Connect with Cindy Willis: Learn more about her impact and connect with her through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cindy-willis Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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