Marbella Startup Propelos Launches Europe's First AI Property Search Agent for Luxury Real Estate Agencies

Propelos understands natural language searches

The embeddable AI agent searches an agency's own property portfolio in real time, speaks 95+ languages and is already live with agency Costa Sunsets in Marbella

Real estate agency websites still use the same dropdown filters they had 20 years ago. Propelos delivers natural language search.” — Mihnea Gamulescu, Founder

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propelos, a Marbella-based PropTech company, has launched an AI property search agent designed for luxury real estate agencies in Europe. The product allows prospective buyers to describe what they are looking for in plain language and receive matching properties from the agency's own portfolio within seconds. Costa Sunsets , winner of Best Real Estate Agent Spain (Bianca Omloo) and Best Property Agency / Consultancy Spain at the 2025-2026 European Property Awards, is the first agency to go live with Propelos on their website. The agent searches across a portfolio valued at more than €2.32B.In live use, buyers are naturally including criteria in their searches that traditional filter-based search cannot process: "near Aloha school," "between Rio Real & Benahavis area," "family friendly," "Andalusian architecture," "investment properties" and "with a view." A real query looks like "apartments under 2m near Aloha school." The AI interprets school names, neighbourhood-level geography, lifestyle needs and architectural preferences, then returns relevant properties within seconds. Every qualified lead is delivered to the agency with a full conversation history and a record of properties the buyer viewed.The agent is embedded on an agency's website through a single line of code and can be live within 24 hours. It connects to the agency's property data from multiple sources, including XML feeds, website content and AI-driven image analysis, which extracts details about properties that may not appear in written descriptions. The system is powered by a combination of large language models from OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, each optimised for different parts of the search and conversation process."I built Propelos because I got frustrated searching for a home after moving to Marbella with my family," said Mihnea Gamulescu, Founder of Propelos. "Agency websites still use the same dropdown filters they had 20 years ago. I wanted to be able to say 'I'm looking for a modern villa with sea views, walking distance to an international school, under two million' and actually get useful results. That experience is what Propelos delivers. When a buyer can describe exactly what they want and see relevant properties in seconds, they stay engaged. That translates directly into more enquiries for the agency."Unlike generic chatbots, Propelos is a white-label solution that adopts the agency's branding, colour scheme and tone of voice. It supports over 95 languages, a particular advantage in European PropTech markets where buyers come from across the world.Gamulescu previously founded and sold EDEE AI, a SaaS platform for digital marketing budget management, to a UK group in 2023. He has over 14 years of experience in digital marketing, including for real estate companies and earlier in his career at iProspect, and more than 5 years building B2B SaaS platforms.Propelos is focused on the luxury segment in European markets where agencies invest in their own digital presence and attract substantial website traffic. The company also offers an analytics dashboard covering search behaviour, property performance and buyer intent. A future update will allow buyers to save preferences and receive relevant new listings as they come to market.About PropelosPropelos is a Marbella-based PropTech company building AI-powered property search technology for luxury real estate agencies in Europe. Its embeddable AI agent connects to an agency's property data and allows buyers to search in natural language across 95+ languages. Founded by Mihnea Gamulescu, a Romanian-British entrepreneur and former AdTech founder, Propelos is part of the growing Marbella tech ecosystem.

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