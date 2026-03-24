Intellian Unveils Future Antenna Technologies and Strategic Market Expansions at Satellite 2026

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellian Technologies, Inc. , a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, is demonstrating unprecedented technological diversification and rapid expansion into high-growth markets at Satellite 2026 in Washington D.C.Showcasing its most robust and disruptive future roadmap to date across land, maritime, aero, and government sectors, Intellian is solidly positioned at the forefront of satellite communication innovation.Making its global debut at the show is a next-generation 2.4m flyaway antenna designed for communications-on-the-pause (COTP). Anticipated to be the industry's first tactical WGS flyaway system capable of simultaneous X-band and Mil Ka-band connectivity, this technology is built to solve critical government and defense challenges. With full specifications to follow later this year, this exclusive preview is already generating significant industry interest.In the aero sector, visitors can experience the pioneering OW11FA user terminal for OneWeb LEO, developed in a strategic partnership with Panasonic Avionics. Underscoring Intellian's aggressive expansion into aviation and unmanned markets, the company is also offering exclusive previews of an upcoming L-band solution for both UAVs and USVs, alongside a highly anticipated next-generation UAV design for LEO currently in development.Intellian’s rapidly growing Flat Panel Series , powered by its advanced Electronically Steered Array (ESA) technology, continues to capture significant market share. The newly available, highly agile Manpack solution is on display, alongside a preview of breakthrough NGO Ka-band solutions.Furthermore, building upon its established dominance in the maritime sector, Intellian is previewing its future 2026 GMDSS releases ( https://intelliantech.com/en/products/gmdss-systems ), signaling a major expansion of its Iridium GMDSS Safety Systems and radio portfolio.Eric Sung, Intellian CEO, commented: “Satellite 2026 is a pivotal moment for Intellian. We aren't just participating in the market; we are defining its future. Over the past few years, we have strategically invested in R&D to diversify our portfolio and aggressively expand our footprint into the high-barrier government and aero sectors. By giving our customers and partners an exclusive first look at these breakthrough products we are demonstrating our unparalleled capacity to translate visionary engineering into scalable, high-demand commercial solutions.”To see these technologies firsthand and speak with Intellian’s team, visit Stand 3007 at Satellite 2026.ENDS

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