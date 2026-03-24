Influential Women Features Katie Corfee: Registration Manager Driving Excellence in Hospitality and Events

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced Professional Blends Client Relations, Leadership, and Operational Expertise to Deliver Seamless ExperiencesGrew up in Evergreen, CO, Katie Corfee brings over a decade of experience in the hospitality and events industry, building a strong reputation for excellence in client relations, project leadership, and operational coordination. As Registration Manager at Enterprise Events Group, she is known for her positive attitude, clear communication, and results-driven approach to every program she oversees. Katie thrives in collaborative environments and enjoys solving complex challenges, ensuring each event runs seamlessly while meeting the diverse needs of both clients and attendees.Throughout her career, Katie has developed expertise in event logistics, vendor negotiations, time management, and cost control. Her background with respected organizations such as Unbridled and Westin Hotels & Resorts has equipped her to manage complex programs both nationally and internationally, while maintaining a focus on guest satisfaction and strategic outcomes. Known for her adaptability, strong work ethic, and proactive approach, she consistently exceeds expectations and elevates every event she touches.A major source of inspiration in her life is her son, Charlie, as well as her Heavenly Grandmas, who continue to inspire her values, strength, and outlook. Together, they motivate her to maintain a strong work ethic, stay positive, and lead with purpose. She emphasizes personal growth through embracing challenges and encourages young women to value honesty and transparency as foundations for success.Reflecting on her career, Katie cites the best advice she has received as the importance of focus and embracing new challenges. She believes growth comes from stepping outside one’s comfort zone, with each new experience offering an opportunity to learn, evolve, and expand both personally and professionally.For young women entering the industry, Katie encourages openness and honesty. She emphasizes that transparency builds trust, strengthens relationships, and creates genuine opportunities for growth. Katie believes these principles are essential for long-term success and meaningful professional development.Katie is also mindful of the challenges facing her field, particularly the balance between instant gratification driven by mobile apps and the high expectations of clients. She sees these challenges as opportunities to innovate, adapt, and continue learning in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry. Her ability to embrace change with a positive attitude has been central to her career growth and success.Katie Corfee is a proud member of Valley View Christian Church, a faith community that continues to play a meaningful role in her personal growth and values.In addition to her church involvement, Katie is an emerging digital creator known as “KATIE CORFEE” on TikTok, where she is building her presence as an influencer and content creator.Katie is also an active member of OG Group 7, a community of creators focused on collaboration, creativity, and shared passion.At the heart of Katie’s professional and personal life are the values of kindness, respect, family, and faith. She prioritizes maintaining balance and peace, ensuring that her work aligns with her personal principles. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Katie enjoys exploring the Colorado mountains, cultivating meaningful experiences with her son, and applying her love for hospitality to create lasting impressions in every aspect of life.Through her dedication, skill, and integrity, Katie Corfee continues to set the standard for excellence in the hospitality and events industry, inspiring colleagues and clients alike with her leadership, passion, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.Learn More about Katie Corfee:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Katie-Corfee Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.