AnyInsight.ai Introduces Industry-first AI Firewall Platform for Enterprise AI Security at RSA Conference 2026

Industry-First AI Application Firewall with Network Security Integration.

AI-Native Security Platform Enables Businesses to Govern, Protect, and Control Generative AI across Networks, Applications and Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnyInsight.ai today unveiled its AI-native security platform at Early Stage Expo, RSA Conference™ 2026 to address critical security challenges emerging from the rapid business adoption of generative AI. Its AI firewall approach extends security beyond traditional network perimeters, enabling organizations to govern every interaction and data flow between users, AI models, agents, and enterprise systems. The platform eliminates Shadow AI/Agents while providing unified visibility, control, and policy enforcement across AI environments.The Emerging Threat LandscapeAs generative AI becomes embedded in business workflows and drives productivity gains, organizations face unprecedented security challenges that traditional perimeter defenses cannot address. The proliferation of Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents has introduced new risks, including:• Shadow AI/Agent usage outside IT governance,• Sensitive data exfiltration and leakage across AI workflows,• Uncontrolled interaction between LLMs, agents, and enterprise systems (CRM or ERP, etc.),Closing the AI Governance GapThe rapid integration of AI into business-critical applications has expanded the attack surface significantly. Organizations now face:• Insider risks from AI-enabled data access,• Third-party AI supply chain exposure,• Lack of visibility, auditability and compliance readiness,Without unified governance frameworks and real-time monitoring capabilities, businesses struggle to meet emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act, creating what security experts call the "AI Governance Gap."AnyInsight.ai: AI Firewall + Zero-Trust for AIAnyInsight.ai defines a new category of AI firewall, delivering a purpose-built security platform based on Zero-Trust Architecture, acting as a secure control plane between LLMs, AI agents, workflows, and users, delivering comprehensive security capabilities including:• Identity verification and data mediation for all AI interactions• Granular access control and policy enforcement• User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)• Complete privilege management and audit loggingBuilt with security by default, AnyInsight.ai integrates more than 20 LLMs, 350+ AI agents, and application workflows (via MCP, Model Context Protocol). AnyInsight.ai enables organizations to deploy generative AI securely while maintaining adaptive, easy-to-deploy AI productivity, eliminating shadow risks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory and governance requirements.Extending Security Beyond AIUnlike traditional approaches, AnyInsight.ai extends protection beyond AI interactions to include contextual enforcement based on IP, geolocation, device type, and operating system. This ensures that every AI access request is verified and trusted. By unifying security across networks, applications, and AI interaction layers, AnyInsight.ai provides organizations with consistent policy enforcement, full visibility, and streamlined security operations.Leadership Quote“AnyInsight.ai is redefining enterprise security for the AI era,” said Nathan Yen, CEO of AnyInsight.ai. “AI adoption is accelerating, but it must be built on trust. Our AI firewall approach will ensure organizations can innovate with AI while maintaining full control, visibility, and compliance across all AI-driven productivity.”AvailabilityAnyInsight.ai is available now.For more information, visit www.anyinsight.ai or visit booth ESE-13 at Early Stage Expo, RSA Conference 2026, San Francisco.About AnyInsight.aiAnyInsight.ai is developed, owned, and launched by Heartbot AI Inc., based in Hsinchu, Taiwan ( www.heartbot.com ). Founded in March 2023, the company is dedicated to security for AI solutions, and a member of Google for Startups, Nvidia Inception Program, and AWS Activate. In 2025, the company received the AI Award Best Solution from the Taiwan AI Association (TAIA). AnyInsight.ai is a tailored generative AI application platform that enables businesses to safely adopt generative AI technologies to boost productivity. Through its AI firewall and Zero-Trust Architecture, AnyInsight.ai provides comprehensive governance, monitoring, and protection for AI interactions across LLMs, AI agents, and workflows. The platform helps businesses eliminate Shadow AI/Agent risks, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate AI transformation with confidence. For more information, visit http://www.anyinsight.ai

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