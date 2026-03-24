DINING EMPIRE & FOR US BY US NETWORK (FUBU) ANNOUNCE 2026 PREMIERE & PRESS PARTY WEEK

5 Events. 3 Days.

Five Events. Three Days. One Global Media Experience.

Premiere Week brings together media, luxury, and influence... creating a space where visibility turns into opportunity and connections evolve into meaningful collaborations.” — Christine Curran - CEO Dining Empire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dining Empire, in partnership with the For Us By Us Network, proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated 2026 Premiere & Press Party Week, a three-day, five-event media takeover set to take place April 13–15, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Now recognized as one of South Florida’s most exclusive entertainment and networking events, Premiere & Press Party Week brings together investors, producers, networks, celebrities, socialites, press, and global tastemakers for an immersive celebration of film, television, culture, and entrepreneurship.

With attendees flying in from around the world, the 2026 experience will showcase 15+ original television series, films, and sizzle reels premiering across major broadcast, streaming, and FAST platforms.

Title Sponsor

Solvo Global, a leading professional services firm, serves as the Title Sponsor for the 2026 Premiere & Press Party Week.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Golden Goddess Glam Gala (Opening Night Celebration)

Two Red-Carpet Premiere Nights at a historic Fort Lauderdale theater

Celebrity, Media & Influencer Activations

FUBU’s Newest Collection Unveiled - Fashion Show

Private Chefs, Performances & Brunch Experiences

High-Level Networking & Investor Access

Exclusive VIP Experiences & Brand Integrations

The event is produced by Dining Empire, a lifestyle media company known for its award-winning original programming, in collaboration with the For Us By Us Network, expanding opportunities for diverse creators, brands, and storytellers.

TICKETS & EVENT INFORMATION

Tickets, VIP access, and full event schedule:

https://events.diningdivas.tv

All screenings and events require tickets to support venue, staffing, production, and operational costs.

MEDIA & SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Limited sponsorships, brand integrations, media access, influencer placements, and on-screen opportunities are available.

Media & Sponsorship Inquiries:

contact@diningempire.com

ABOUT DINING EMPIRE

Dining Empire is a multi-platform media company producing original lifestyle, travel, food, and entrepreneurial television series distributed across broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms worldwide.

Founded by media entrepreneur Christine Curran, Dining Empire was created to merge entertainment with empowerment through storytelling that highlights culture, cuisine, entrepreneurship, and community. Best known as the creator of the Dining Divas franchise and its expanding family of lifestyle programming, Curran has built Dining Empire into a global media platform that connects brands, creators, and audiences through television, experiential events, and strategic partnerships.

ABOUT FOR US BY US NETWORK

The For Us By Us Network (FUBU Network) is a global media platform focused on elevating culture, creators, and compelling stories through innovative content and strategic distribution.

The network is led by J. Alexander Martin, co-founder of the iconic FUBU brand, which revolutionized urban fashion and culture worldwide. As CEO of the FUBU Network, Alexander continues the brand’s legacy by creating platforms that empower diverse voices in entertainment, entrepreneurship, and media while expanding opportunities for creators and storytellers across global audiences.



EVENT PRODUCTION & PLANNING

The 2026 Premiere & Press Party Week is being expertly produced by Kyle Savage, a highly respected event planner known for delivering elevated, high-profile experiences that seamlessly blend luxury, logistics, and impact. He leads the planning and execution of all five events across the three-day experience, overseeing production flow, guest experience, talent coordination, and on-site operations to ensure Premiere Week remains one of South Florida’s most polished and exclusive media events, bringing the vision of Dining Empire and the For Us By Us Network to life for attendees, partners, and media.

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