Montgomery County Council Meets on March 24 to vote on the County Values Act and Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan

MARYLAND, March 24 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 23, 2026

Also on March 24: Votes expected on zoning measures to amend the overlay zones to make them consistent with the new Optional Method Public Benefits System and update the use and standards for the regional shopping center overlay zone

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Dawn Luedtke, will recognize National Agriculture Day. The second, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Friedson and Evan Glass, will recognize Yom HaShoah. At 1:15 p.m., a proclamation presented by Councilmember Kate Stewart will recognize Trans Day of Visibility.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

District Council Session

Remand of Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-149, regarding the property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland as part of Parcel A, Plat No. 6337 and Parcel B, Plat No. 8065 in the “Americana Glenmont” subdivision and the “Americana Glenmont Apartments” subdivision

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-149, regarding a property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The Council previously approved this local map amendment on Sept. 24, 2024, after oral arguments. The matter was appealed to the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. In an order dated May 30, 2025, the case was remanded to the hearing examiner who held a remand hearing on Dec. 9, 2025, where additional exhibits were submitted and witnesses were examined. The hearing was paused at the request of the parties, and a settlement was reached.

The amendment is a request to rezone the property from its current R-30 zone to Commercial Residential Floating (CRF 1.75, C-0.25, R-1.5, H-75). The property is approximately 35 acres and is currently 19 two-to-three story garden-style apartment complex buildings containing 458 dwelling units. The proposed use is a mixed-use residential development containing up to 2,275 residential dwelling units and up to 5,000 square feet of commercial use.

The hearing examiner recommended approval of this local map amendment with an additional binding element regarding height.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-14, Optional Method Public Benefits - Overlay Zones

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-14, Optional Method Public Benefits - Overlay Zones, which would amend the overlay zones to make them consistent with the new Optional Method Public Benefits System.

In July 2025, the Council adopted ZTA 25-05, Development Standards – Optional Method Public Benefits, which created new Optional Method Public Benefits standards. ZTA 25-14 will apply the new Optional Method Public Benefits standards adopted in ZTA 25-05 to the overlay zones. The impacted overlay zones are the Bethesda (B) Overlay Zone, Downtown Silver Spring (DSS) Overlay Zone, Germantown Transit Mixed Use (GTMU) Overlay Zone, Great Seneca Life Sciences (GSLS) Overlay Zone and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Overlay Zone. ZTA 25-14 will grandfather the existing public benefits points system standards from the overlay zones to allow for a transition period.

The lead sponsor of ZTA 25-14 is the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee. The PHP Committee recommends enactment with an amendment to update the source data for the biennial adjustment for payments in lieu.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-02, Overlay Zones - Regional Shopping Center

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on ZTA 26-02, Overlay Zones - Regional Shopping Center, which would exempt the gross floor area residential cap on household living in certain zones and amend the use and standards for the regional shopping center overlay zone.

The ZTA would allow residential development to exceed the standard 30 percent cap on household living uses for a site within the overlay zone, provided that a regional shopping center of at least 600,000 square feet is retained within the overlay zone. The purpose of the exemption is intended to allow flexibility in site design while ensuring the continued operation of a major commercial center.

The PHP Committee recommends approval with amendments. The lead sponsors of ZTA 26-02 are Councilmember Friedson and Council President Natali Fani-González.

Resolution to approve the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan, which covers approximately 969 acres in northern Montgomery County, near Interstate 270 (I-270) and Clarksburg Road. The recommended plan establishes a new vision for a more complete, connected and sustainable Clarksburg community. The recommendations in the plan are focused on shaping future development and improvements to the transportation network, providing additional recreational opportunities for residents, advancing the County’s housing and economic goals, and preserving and protecting the natural environment.

This sector plan is an amendment to a portion of the 1994 Clarksburg Master Plan and Hyattstown Special Study Area and a portion of the 2014 Ten Mile Creek Area Limited.

The Council received a briefing on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan at a meeting held on Jan. 20. The Council held a public hearing on the plan at Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg on Jan. 21.

The Council’s PHP Committee reviewed the plan at meetings held on Feb. 2, Feb. 11 and Feb. 23. The committee recommends approval with amendments. Details about the committee’s recommendations and amendments can be found in the Council staff report. The Council reviewed the plan along with the committee’s recommendations at a meeting on March 3.

Resolution to approve the Planning Board Draft Amendment to the Master Plan for Historic Presentation for the Rose-Budd House

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on the proposed designation of the Rose-Budd House in the Master Plan for Historic Preservation. The Rose-Budd House is the ancestral home of the Budd, Riggs and Rose family built by Perry Budd in 1912 and located in Sandy Spring. At the owners’ request, the property is under consideration for designation in the Master Plan for Historic Preservation.

Designation of a property as a master plan historic site or historic district, indicates that the property is of special historic significance and would be protected under the Historic Resources Preservation chapter of the County Code. Designation requires the review of the Historic Preservation Commission, the Planning Board and the Council. The Council received a briefing on the proposed designation at a meeting held on Feb. 24.

Additional information is available on the Planning Board website and in the Planning Board’s draft of the Rose-Budd House Proposed Historic Designation.

Legislative Session

Bill 3-26, Administration - Immigration Enforcement Guidance - Required (The County Values Act)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 3-26, Administration - Immigration Enforcement Guidance – Required, also known as the County Values Act, which would require the County Executive to develop and publish certain guidance related to immigration enforcement action at County facilities. Additionally, the bill would require County departments to adopt certain policies consistent with the Executive’s guidance and limit access to certain areas for immigration enforcement, subject to certain conditions.

The purpose of this bill is to establish a County law that governs interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on County property and in County facilities. The bill seeks to reaffirm the County’s values of equity, inclusiveness, dignity and justice and maintain community trust by clearly separating County services from federal immigration enforcement.

Bill 3-26 would mandate that all County facilities require a judicial warrant to allow ICE agents entry to any areas not open to the general public, post clear signage barring ICE from those areas, and provide staff training. It also prohibits any immigration enforcement activities in County parking lots, garages and vacant lots; requires County staff to report such activities and install blockades to such areas where appropriate; and mandates that the County post a signage template for optional use by private businesses.

The lead sponsor of Bill 3-26 is Councilmember Kristin Mink. Councilmembers Stewart, Will Jawando, Friedson, Shebra Evans, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Glass and Council Vice President Balcombe are cosponsors of Bill 3-26.

The joint Public Safety and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Resolution to support the Council of Government’s Local Food Procurement Challenge

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to support the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s (COG) Local Food Procurement Challenge. The COG’s Food and Agriculture Regional Member Policy Committee launched the Local Food Procurement Challenge in Dec. 2025. The Challenge invites member jurisdictions to strategically shift a portion of their existing food budgets toward locally and regionally grown and produced foods, advancing economic resilience, food security, environmental stewardship and regional agricultural vitality.

The lead sponsor of the resolution is Councilmember Friedson. Council President Fani-González, Councilmember Stewart, Council Vice President Balcombe, Councilmembers Mink, Luedtke, Glass, Evans, Jawando and Sayles are cosponsors.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

Health and Human Services

Review: The Council will review the more than the $74.2 million recommended for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) FY27-32 CIP over the six-year period, which represents a reduction of $2.4 million, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The reduction is primarily the result of planned project closeouts. The recommended CIP does not include any proposed new projects for the FY27-32 program.

Recommendations from the Education and Culture (EC) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committees are found starting on page two of the Council staff report.

Montgomery College

Review: The Council will review Montgomery College’s $499 million FY27-32 CIP request, which represents an increase of more than $89 million, or 21 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The County Executive recommends a nearly $445.3 million CIP for Montgomery College, which represents an increase of nearly $35 million, or 8.4 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The request includes funding for 26 projects, including three new projects. The EC Committee recommends more than $461.2 million for the FY27-32 CIP, which represents an increase of more than $50 million, or 12.1 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP.

Additional detail on the EC Committee’s recommendation is found starting on page two of the Council staff report.

Montgomery Parks

Review: The Council will review the requested $294 million FY27-32 CIP for the Maryland–National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M–NCPPC), which represents a decrease of nearly $20 million, or 6.4 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The County Executive is recommending more than $280 million for the M-NCPPC FY27-32 CIP, which would represent a decrease of more than $33 million, or 10.6 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. Compared to the M-NCPPC request, the County Executive’s recommendation includes a decrease of $6.4 million in GO Bond funding and a decrease of $4.8 million in Current Revenue funds. The PHP Committee recommends more than $294 million for the CIP, consistent with the M-NCPPC request. Additional PHP Committee recommendations are found on page 2 of the Council staff report.

General Government - County Offices and Other Improvements

Review: The Council will review the recommended $172.7 million FY27-32 CIP for the County Offices and Other Improvements subcategory for Montgomery County government, which represents a decrease of $14.9 million, or 7.9 percent, from the previously approved Amended FY25-30 CIP over the six-year period. This CIP provides for the planning, design, construction, renovation and replacement of facilities required by the operating departments of the County government. The reduction in funding is primarily due to the pending closeout of the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Bus Depot and Maintenance Relocation project, which has been fully appropriated to fund the construction of maintenance and parking facilities at long-term leased sites in Rockville.

Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommendations can be found starting on page two of the Council staff report.

General Government - Other Government

Review: The Council will review the recommended $150,000 FY27-32 CIP for the Other Government subcategory for Montgomery County government, which represents a decrease of $9.1 million, or 98 percent, from the approved Amended FY25-30 CIP over the six-year period This CIP includes funding for on project, the African American Historical Markers project, which will be administered by the Department of General Services. Previous projects have moved out of the six-year period or are administered by Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS).

GO Committee recommendations can be found starting on page two of the Council staff report.

General Government - Technology Services

Review: The Council will review three projects within the recommended FY27-32 CIP for the Technology Services subcategory for Montgomery County government, which includes more than $12 million for the County Building Wiring Project, more than $22 million for FiberNet over the six-year period, more than $4.4 million for Montgomery Connects.

The GO Committee recommends all projects at the level recommended by the County Executive. Additional information can be found in the Council staff report.

General Government - County Radio Life Cycle Replacement

Review: The Council will review the more than $13 million FY27-32 CIP for the County Radio Life Cycle Replacement Project, which represents a decrease of more than $17.8 million, or 57 percent, from the Approved FY25-30 CIP. This program provides for the phased replacement of voice radio systems used by the County's first responder agencies that have reached the end of their expected 10-year service life.

The joint GO and Public Safety Committee recommends approval of this CIP project as recommended by the County Executive. More information can be found in the Council staff report.

General Government - Public Safety System Modernization

Review: The Council will review the pending close out of the Public Safety System Modernization Project, which was an umbrella project with several public safety-related subprojects. The subprojects included replacement of the Computer Aided Dispatch, public safety radios, replacement of the public safety radio system, and the Law Enforcement Records Management System Project. The Law Enforcement Records Management System Project has been shifted to a stand-alone project within the Police Enterprise RMS Project. All other projects have been completed.

The joint GO and PS Committees recommend approval of this CIP project as recommended by the County Executive.

Public Safety - Fire and Rescue Service

Review: The Council will review the more than $157 million FY27-32 CIP for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), which represents an increase of more than $23 million, or 17 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The increase is primarily due to the addition of the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Replacement Project as well as cost increases to Apparatus Replacement Program, HVAC/Electrical Replacement Program, and the White Flint Fire Station Project. The increases are partially offset by the completion of the Breathing Air Compressors Replacement Project and the Fire Station Refurbishment Project.

The PS Committee recommends approval of this CIP project as submitted by the County Executive. More information on this recommendation can be found in the Council staff report on page two.

Transportation - Mass Transit

Review: The Council will review the mass transit subcategory of the FY27-32 CIP for transportation projects. The more than $1.3 billion in funding for mass transit represents the largest portion, or more than 58 percent, of the more than $2.2 billion recommended Transportation FY25-30 CIP. This funding level represents a more than 27 percent increase from the FY25-30 approved CIP for mass transit. This subcategory covers items including Bus Rapid Transit, the Bus Priority Program, Ride On bus improvements, zero emissions bus fleet expansion, County park and ride lots, and the Purple Line project.

Recommendations from the Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee can be found on page two of the Council staff report.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, March 24, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.