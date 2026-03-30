uCan-Packaging Launches World's First Seamless Aluminum Hermetic Can with Built-in Degassing Valve

Seamless Aluminum Coffee Cans Custom Printed Seamless Hermetic Tins Seamless Aluminum Hermetic Cans With Built-In Degassing Valve

uCan-Packaging introduces a range of innovative seamless aluminum hermetic cans with built-in degassing valve. A premium packaging for coffee, tea, and more.

This is the world's first seamless aluminum hermetic can with built-in degassing valve made of 100% recycled materials.” — Sammy W.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- uCan-Packaging has announced the launch of a new line of seamless aluminum hermetic cans that bring a never-before-seen revolution to the packaging industry. These premium hermetic cans are food-grade, fully recyclable, and available with three different degassing valve configurations, making them especially suited to coffee, tea, spices, nuts, and other aroma-sensitive products.Seamless Aluminum Hermetic Cans for Modern BrandsFor decades, hermetic cans have largely meant steel or tinplate, visible seams, and an industrial look that does the job but does not feel premium. This new range from uCan-Packaging is different, with each can drawn from a single sheet of aluminum into a seamless body that is lightweight, rust-proof, and built for airtight performance.“We’ve got three main versions,” says Sammy Wargerink – Media Director at uCan-Packaging. “There’s the standard hermetic tin without valve, one with a degassing valve in the hermetic disc lid, and one with a built-in valve in the body of the can itself.’’Built Around Coffee Freshness and AromaCoffee brands have long been asking for airtight metal packaging that can manage CO2 release without sacrificing aroma. These new aluminum coffee cans directly answer that request. The integrated valves allow freshly roasted beans to safely de-gas while the hermetic seal locks in flavor, smell, and texture on the shelf.Because the cans are seamless and aluminum, they’re also lighter to ship and will not rust in humid storage. For roasters exporting worldwide, this combination of freshness, durability, and weight reduction will have a significant impact on both quality and cost.Custom Sizes and Printing for Brand-Forward PackagingBeyond the engineering, uCan-Packaging has designed their line of degassing valve coffee cans to be highly customizable. Brands can choose from a range of standard sizes or request a custom-size tin developed from scratch. Full-surface printing, gloss, matte, and metallic finishes, and even embossing are available, which turns the custom tins themselves into part of the product experience on the shelf.This flexibility makes the new line suitable not only as coffee cans, but also as premium custom tins for tea, confectionery, functional foods, and other dry goods that benefit from vacuum-style storage and high-impact visuals.A Practical Step Toward Sustainable Aluminum PackagingAluminum is endlessly recyclable without losing quality, meaning these hermetic cans fit naturally into brands’ sustainability and ESG goals. For companies looking to move away from mixed-material packaging and plastic, uCan-Packaging offers a simple, credible way to achieve this while upgrading performance at the same time.To learn more about the new seamless aluminum hermetic cans with degassing valve options, visit uCan-Packaging online to explore specifications, customization options, and ordering details.

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