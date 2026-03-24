The Advisory Commission on Policing invites residents to a virtual public forum

MARYLAND, March 24 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 23, 2026 From the Advisory Commission on Policing

The Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP) of Montgomery County will hold a virtual public forum on Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. The Commission will conduct a listening session with residents to receive their feedback and perspectives on the role of police in County schools. Community members must register in advance for this public forum to listen or to testify. Long form written testimony may be submitted by filling out the ACP Public Comment Form with the subject line “ACP Testimony School Safety.” Register for the virtual public forum here. Established in 2019, the Policing Advisory Commission was created by the Montgomery County Council in response to the ongoing public dialogue around policing practices and as an effort to increase community involvement in matters of public safety. Following public input, the County Council made slight modifications to the Commission in 2023, including renaming it the Advisory Commission on Policing. The Commission’s mission is to advise the Council on policing matters and recommend policies, programs, legislation, or regulations with regards to policing. The Commission is composed of 13 public voting members and two non-voting, ex-officio members - the police chief (or his designee) and the president of an employee organization. The current members of the Commission are: Eva Quittman (Vice Chair) Francisco Javier González (Vice Chair) Captain Kathy Estrada (ex officio member) Sergeant Cate Brewer (ex officio member) # # #

Media Contact: Logan Anbinder

Release ID: 26-116Media Contact: Susan Farag

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