Shawn Isaac Appointed to Riverside County Medical Care Committee by Coachella Valley Association of Governments

Shawn Isaac, business executive, government leader, and investor

Shawn Isaac will represent the Coachella Valley on the committee, supporting coordination, strategic planning, & operational performance across Riverside County

Robust collaboration and disciplined planning are essential to sustained operational performance.” — Shawn Isaac

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawn Isaac has been appointed to serve on Riverside County’s Emergency Medical Care Committee (EMCC) by the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), strengthening regional collaboration to support coordinated planning and operational performance across the region.The Riverside County Emergency Medical Care Committee is a multidisciplinary advisory body that brings together healthcare providers, emergency management professionals, public agencies, and community stakeholders to support regional alignment, system coordination, and preparedness efforts. The committee plays an important role in ensuring that operations remain responsive, coordinated, and capable of protecting regional interests and supporting community needs.The appointment reflects continued regional collaboration to strengthen operational effectiveness, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making across complex systems. Through his service on the county committee, Shawn Isaac will help identify system needs, support coordinated planning, and promote collaboration among regional partners responsible for delivering operations across Riverside County.Regional Leadership“Robust collaboration and disciplined planning are essential to sustained operational performance,” said Shawn Isaac. “I look forward to working with regional partners to improve decision-making, strengthen integration, and support reliable operations across the county.”As a representative of the Coachella Valley, Shawn Isaac will contribute to discussions focused on improving communication, coordination, and resource planning among healthcare systems, service providers, and public agencies. The Coachella Valley continues to experience growth in population and service demand, making coordinated planning increasingly important. Participation in the county committee supports long-term regional resilience and helps ensure that communities remain prepared to address evolving needs and continued growth.About the Riverside County Emergency Medical Care CommitteeThe Riverside County Emergency Medical Care Committee supports coordinated planning and collaboration among hospitals, service providers, public health agencies, and emergency management organizations. The committee provides guidance on system coordination, preparedness, and operational performance across Riverside County.Additional information regarding the committee and its activities is available at:About Shawn IsaacShawn Isaac is a business executive, government leader, and investor with extensive experience in senior leadership across both the private and public sectors. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of a large-scale organization employing hundreds of professionals across multiple locations throughout Southern California. An Ivy League–educated leader holding three master’s degrees, Isaac previously served as an Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Labor and has been widely recognized for his leadership contributions in business and government. He also holds the prestigious ICMA Credentialed Manager (ICMA-CM) designation, recognizing professional excellence among senior government executives. Over the course of his career, he has served on influential boards and advisory bodies and continues to contribute thought leadership on management, leadership, governance, and organizational strategy through his professional platforms Additional information is available at:Website: shawnisaac.comAbout.me: about.me/shawnisaacYouTube: youtube.com/@ShawnIsaac1Medium: medium.com/@realshawnisaacX (Twitter): x.com/realshawnisaacMedia InquiriesJXL Media GroupContact@ShawnIsaac.com

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