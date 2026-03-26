Get Ready for Spring: Indy Auto Man Reminds Hoosiers to Swap Winter Tires for Safer Spring Driving

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man: Winter tires hurt spring performance. Experts explain how swapping tires in time restores vehicle safety and efficiency.

Once the roads warm up, winter tires can actually work against you, increasing stopping distances and reducing control in emergency maneuvers.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures rise and Indiana’s roads clearing up, Indy Auto Man is reminding drivers across the state that switching from winter tires to season-appropriate rubber is one of the most effective ways to stay safe on the road.

With Indiana's economic pressures keeping vehicles on the road longer, the average age of cars statewide has climbed notably over the past five years - from around 11.5 years in 2020 to nearly 13 years by 2025. These older cars, now serving extended duty through multiple seasons, demand extra attention to maintenance details that were once easier to overlook.

Switching winter tires promptly isn't just about safety anymore; it's a smart way to extend tire life, improve fuel efficiency, and avoid costly premature wear. Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, stresses that for Hoosier drivers stretching their vehicles further, timely tire changes are essential for both peace of mind and long-term savings.

“With older vehicles on Indiana roads, timely tire changes become even more critical,” Victor Figlin said. “Once the roads warm up, winter tires can actually work against you, increasing stopping distances and reducing control in emergency maneuvers. That’s why we encourage drivers to switch to all-season or summer tires as soon as conditions allow.”

Safety research consistently shows that using the right tires for the season can significantly lower the risk of accidents. Proper, well‑maintained tires with adequate tread help shorten braking distances, especially in wet conditions, and improve stability during sudden lane changes or hard braking. On busy Indiana highways and city streets, that extra grip can be the difference between a close call and a collision.

Winter tires are built for one job: delivering traction in cold, snowy, and icy weather. Their rubber is softer and stays flexible in low temperatures with tread designs that can bite into snow and slush. Those same features become drawbacks once spring and summer arrive.

In warmer weather, winter tires:

Wear out much faster because the soft compound breaks down quickly on hot pavement.

Feel less precise, as the softer rubber and aggressive tread blocks can squirm during turns and braking.

Can increase stopping distances on dry and wet roads compared to quality all‑season or summer tires.

“All-season or summer tires are simply a safer, smarter choice once the frost is gone,” E.Gorin added. “They’re engineered for the temperatures and conditions most Hoosiers see from spring through later fall, and they help your vehicle’s suspension and brakes work the way they should. Many customers also notice a quieter ride and better fuel efficiency after switching.”

Spring is also a good time to take a closer look at overall vehicle health. When scheduling your tire service appointment, inquire about an additional inspection of the vehicle's moving parts, engine, and critical driving components.

Indy Auto Man’s service team recommends that drivers keep an eye out for these common warning signs:

- Tread worn down to wear bars or close to the legal minimum.

- Uneven wear, such as more wear on one side, in the center, or in isolated spots.

- Cracks in the sidewalls or between tread blocks, which may indicate aging or dry rot.

- Bulges or bubbles in the sidewall, a sign of internal damage that calls for immediate replacement.

- Persistent vibration or shaking at certain speeds, which can point to tire, balance, or alignment issues.

- A sudden increase in road noise or a humming sound that wasn’t there before.

Scheduling a seasonal tire change is an ideal opportunity to have a professional inspect tread depth, verify proper inflation, rotate the tires if needed, and check alignment and suspension components. Addressing these issues early during regular maintenance can prevent tangible problems later, especially before summer road trips.

Drivers interested in scheduling a tire inspection or seasonal changeover, or other used vehicle maintenance services, are encouraged to contact Indy Auto Man directly or visit the dealership in Indianapolis or Westfield.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a pre‑owned car dealership and full‑service automotive center serving drivers throughout Indiana. The dealership offers a wide selection of used cars, trucks, and SUVs from a variety of manufacturers, along with financing options and comprehensive service support under one roof. Its modern service centers in Indianapolis and Westfield handle everything from routine maintenance to tire services, inspections, and repairs, with a focus on clear communication and long‑term customer relationship.

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