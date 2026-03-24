China leading automatic ice cream vending machine manufacturer China top ice cream vending machine factory

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As unmanned retail continues reshaping how consumers access food and beverages, one question is increasingly relevant for entrepreneurs, franchise operators, and equipment distributors worldwide: who is a truly capable China leading automatic ice cream vending machine manufacturer — one that combines intelligent hardware, proven business scalability, and genuine manufacturing depth? For buyers evaluating this space, Guangzhou XinYonglong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. presents a compelling and well-documented answer. With over a decade of AI automation experience, a 5,000 sqm production facility, a team of 30+ engineers, and more than 74,000 recorded online transactions, XinYonglong has established itself as a serious industrial partner in the global unmanned vending sector.From Automation Roots to Unmanned Vending PioneerXinYonglong's credibility in this space is not built on a single product launch. The company was founded in 2013 with a focus on non-standard automation design, serving food production lines, electronic assembly systems, filling equipment, and welding tooling across more than 100 completed projects. That operational foundation — over 10 years of applied AI engineering — is what separates XinYonglong from equipment traders or assembly-only factories.In 2021, the company strategically redirected its expertise toward consumer-facing unmanned retail, specifically targeting high-footfall locations such as shopping malls, schools, scenic tourist areas, transportation hubs, and amusement parks. The transition was a natural extension of its automation capabilities, not a pivot from scratch. Today, its product portfolio spans robot ice cream vending machines, automated cotton candy dispensers, pizza vending systems, and phone case printing kiosks — each designed for self-service operation with minimal human intervention. The company has since accumulated multiple patents and established cooperative relationships with global industry bodies including the Asia Pacific Retail Association, FBIF Food Innovation Exhibition, and Robot Development Incubation Association.Why XinYonglong's Ice Cream Vending Machines Stand OutThe ice cream vending machine line is XinYonglong's flagship offering and the product category where its engineering maturity is most visible. Five representative models define the current range, each targeting a distinct operator profile and deployment environment.Smart Fully Automatic Ice Cream Vending Machine — Precision at ScaleThe Smart Fully Automatic Ice Cream Vending Machine is built around advanced freezing technology and precise temperature control, delivering soft serve ice cream within seconds of each customer order. It supports multiple flavors and customizable toppings, a critical feature for locations where customer personalization drives repeat visits. The cashless payment interface — accepting QR codes and card payments — removes friction at the point of sale and aligns with how customers in most markets now prefer to transact. Built with energy-saving components and a durable structure, this model is engineered for high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, schools, and urban parks where continuous operation is expected.High-Capacity Machine with Smart IoT Monitoring — Built for Operators Who ScaleFor operators managing multiple locations or high-volume sites like airports and train stations, XinYonglong offers a high-capacity ice cream vending machine equipped with a smart IoT monitoring system. This allows the owner to check real-time sales data, monitor inventory levels, and receive automated maintenance alerts — all remotely through a mobile device. The ability to manage machine performance without on-site visits is one of the most practical advantages in unmanned retail, directly reducing operational overhead. For a reliable professional automatic ice cream vending machine supplier targeting multi-unit operators, this remote management capability is increasingly a baseline requirement rather than a premium feature.24/7 Self-Service Ice Cream Business Solution — Zero Labor, Full Revenue WindowPerhaps the most commercially significant model in the lineup is the 24/7 Self-Service Ice Cream Business Solution. It operates continuously without staff, accepting orders through a touch screen and processing cashless payments around the clock. The compact footprint allows deployment in locations where dedicated kiosk space is limited, while the large ingredient storage capacity ensures sustained service between restocking visits. Convenience stores, entertainment venues, and high-traffic retail corridors are the natural fit, and the business model it enables — unattended operation with minimal recurring costs — is precisely what makes the unmanned vending category attractive to investors.Energy-Efficient Automatic Ice Cream Maker — Lower Costs, Faster ReturnsRunning a vending machine business profitably depends significantly on electricity and consumable costs. XinYonglong's energy-efficient automatic ice cream maker addresses this directly with advanced power-saving technology that reduces operational expense without compromising output quality. Fresh ice cream is produced in seconds, supporting high customer throughput during peak periods. Its user-friendly interface requires no technical training, making it suitable for franchisee deployment where operators may not have a technical background. For businesses entering unmanned food retail for the first time, this model's combination of low maintenance requirements and durable construction provides an accessible entry point.Compact Vending Solution — When Space Is the ConstraintNot every high-value location has room for a large-format machine. XinYonglong's compact ice cream vending solution is specifically designed for smaller footprint environments — boutique shops, office lobbies, indoor entertainment spaces — without sacrificing the real-time data tracking, cashless payment processing, or fully automated service experience that define the broader product line. Its space efficiency makes it a practical choice for urban deployments where square footage directly correlates with rental cost.Beyond Ice Cream: A Broader Unmanned Retail EcosystemWhile ice cream machines anchor XinYonglong's market identity, the product ecosystem extends meaningfully beyond that single category. The automated cotton candy vending machine — a globally underserved segment that makes XinYonglong one of the few China leading cotton candy vending machine manufacturers with genuine export capability — targets the same high-footfall venues with a complementary, visually engaging product. Cotton candy's theatrical preparation process has proven particularly effective in attracting attention in malls and theme parks, creating natural upsell opportunities alongside the ice cream offering.The pizza vending machine and phone case printing kiosk expand the platform into distinct retail verticals. The DIY phone case vending machine supports on-demand UV printing for personalized phone cases across iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, and other popular models — a high-margin, low-perishable product well suited to airports, tourist attractions, and shopping centers. Taken together, these four product categories allow XinYonglong to position itself not just as an ice cream equipment supplier, but as a professional China unmanned vending machine factory capable of equipping a diverse portfolio of self-service retail points under one partnership.Application Scenarios and Verified Market PresenceXinYonglong's deployment cases span a consistent set of high-value venue types that reflect where unmanned retail generates the most reliable return: family entertainment centers, school cafeterias, shopping mall food courts, scenic tourist areas, gas stations, and transportation hubs including airports and train stations. Each of these environments shares the same underlying logic — sustained foot traffic, limited staffing capacity, and customers who value speed and convenience over interaction with a server.The company's products have reached global buyers through trade exhibitions and digital platforms, with its market presence extending to Australia, where a regional cooperation program has been established. OEM and ODM services are available for distributors and operators who require custom branding or specification modifications, supported by a technical team with the engineering background to execute non-standard requests — a legacy capability from XinYonglong's original automation roots.Manufacturing Capability and Quality CredentialsXinYonglong's 5,000 sqm production facility houses over 30 precision equipment units, operated by a technical team of more than 30 engineers. The company holds multiple patents and has obtained various industry qualifications and certifications. Its ice cream vending machines are built to meet U.S. market certification requirements, reflecting a product quality standard calibrated for one of the world's most demanding regulatory environments. For international buyers sourcing from a China top ice cream vending machine factory, this documentation matters — it provides a baseline of confidence that the equipment will meet local compliance requirements across different markets.The 74,000+ online transactions recorded to date represent real operational history across deployed machines — not projected figures — and provide a data foundation for assessing product reliability in active commercial settings.A Practical Choice for Operators and DistributorsFor entrepreneurs evaluating equipment for a new unmanned retail business, regional distributors building a portfolio of automated food machines, or franchise developers seeking a scalable and proven supply partner, XinYonglong's combination of manufacturing infrastructure, product breadth, IoT-enabled management tools, and decade-long AI engineering experience makes it a substantive option in the China leading soft serve vending machine supplier category.The business case for unmanned ice cream retail is straightforward: low labor costs, 24/7 revenue generation, and a product with broad demographic appeal. What separates operators who succeed from those who struggle is typically equipment reliability, supplier responsiveness, and the availability of technical support after deployment. XinYonglong's profile — a manufacturer, not a trader — addresses each of those factors directly.Full product specifications, deployment examples, and business cooperation inquiries are available at the official website: https://www.xinyonglong.com/

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