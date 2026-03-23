Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Investigating Death on the Onion Lake Cree Nation

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 23, 2026

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at approximately 3:52 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an individual who was located injured following contact with RCMP officers on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

SIRT’s Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On March 18 at approximately 8:18 a.m., the RCMP received the first of several calls reporting that an adult female was being confined within a residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation by her former domestic partner. The former partner, a 42-year-old male, was reported to be armed with a firearm. Members of the Onion Lake RCMP detachment arrived a short time later and established containment around the residence.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., the female was able to exit the residence, but the male remained inside. Additional RCMP resources including the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and crisis negotiators were engaged and attempted throughout the day to have the male exit the residence. ERT deployed tear gas within the residence in the mid-afternoon. After the male did not exit the residence, ERT members approached and observed the male injured inside. SIRT was notified shortly after at approximately 3:52 p.m.

The male was removed from the residence and first aid was provided by RCMP and EMS members, who had been staged nearby during the incident. At approximately 4:43 p.m., the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and six SIRT investigators was deployed to commence the investigation. While the Onion Lake RCMP detachment is located in Saskatchewan, the incident scene was located just across the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, and accordingly the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was notified and three ASIRT investigators were deployed to assist Saskatchewan SIRT’s investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation of the original complaint as well as the male’s actions during the incident. Three firearms, including a rifle with a spent shell casing in the chamber, were recovered from the incident scene and have been secured as exhibits for both the SIRT and RCMP investigations. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

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