MasterCraft Colorado and Rocky Mountain Boat Company Announce Merger, Elevating the Future of Boating in Colorado

Coloarado MasterCraft + Rocky Mountain Boat Company

Together, and now operating from two strategic locations, we are better positioned than ever to serve boaters across Colorado and deliver an exceptional ownership experience.” — Bryce Brown

PUEBLO WEST, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Water Sports, D.B.A MasterCraft Colorado and Rocky Mountain Boat Company today announced a strategic merger that brings together two highly respected names in the marine industry. The unified organization reflects a shared commitment to elevated customer experiences, refined performance on the water, and a forward-thinking vision for the future of boating in Colorado.This merger represents more than an operational alignment — it signals the evolution of a customer-focused marine ecosystem designed to better serve boaters through expanded expertise, streamlined resources, and a cohesive brand experience. By combining strengths, both organizations aim to enhance service continuity, deepen community relationships, and support long-term growth across sales, service, and broaden the customer ownership experience.Customers of both companies can expect a seamless transition marked by shared leadership values, attention to detail, and renewed emphasis on personalized ownership journeys. The unified team will continue to prioritize customer experience, enhanced service, innovation, and an elevated standard of care for boaters throughout the region.“We feel truly blessed to be in a position to merge with Rocky Mountain Boat Company,” said Bryce Brown, Managing Partner of Colorado Water Sports. “Their team has built a remarkable organization with a reputation in the marketplace that we deeply respect and admire. Together, and now operating from two strategic locations, we are better positioned than ever to serve boaters across Colorado and deliver an exceptional ownership experience. I’m especially looking forward to meeting and engaging with our customers throughout the state as we continue growing the boating community, and I couldn’t be more excited to represent our outstanding business partners, including MasterCraft, Supra, Moomba, Chaparral, Viaggio, and Landau.”Neil Ohrdorf, former ownership partner of Rocky Mountain Boat Company, added, “The Ohrdorf family is excited for this new chapter with MasterCraft Colorado. This merger allows us to expand services in northern Colorado — a long-standing goal for my brother Nick and me. We’ll remain involved to ensure our customers receive excellent support and care. Our combined aim is to make boating more accessible and enjoyable for everyone in Colorado. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers and introducing them to our lineup of premium boating brands — now, by far the widest selection in Colorado!”The merger positions Colorado Water Sports, which will operate under the DBA Rocky Mountain Boat Company, to expand its presence while building on the more than 35-year legacy of trusted relationships established by Rocky Mountain Boat Company.Additional updates regarding the integration and future initiatives will be shared in the coming months. Subscribe to Rocky Mountain Boat Company's Newsletter.

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