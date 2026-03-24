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EGLE hockey team wins annual game with DNR in overtime

The excitement grew at “The Wex” ice arena in Cadillac at the annual hockey game between staffers of the Michigan departments of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and Natural Resources (DNR), as the competition went into overtime.

During the 10th anniversary of the matchup in Cadillac last week, the EGLE team – including EGLE Director Phil Roos – scored the winning goal, securing its 8-7 victory, reports EGLE staffer Colter Bossel, who helped organize the game.

The triumph means the trophy – made by EGLE staffer Jim Staley – is staying with EGLE another year.

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EGLE hockey team wins annual game with DNR in overtime

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