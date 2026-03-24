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News Release — UPDATE ON PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

 

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MARCH 23, 2026

UPDATE ON PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

 

HONOLULU – Due to the severe weather that continues to impact the State, the following public library locations will be closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, as our staff assess the condition of the buildings:

Oʻahu

  • Mānoa Public Library
  • Waialua Public Library
  • Waimānalo Public and School Library

Maui County

  • Kīhei Public Library
  • Molokaʻi Public Library

Additional closures and the reopening of libraries may vary depending on when we can safely reopen to the public. Please check librarieshawaii.org for updates.

Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more!

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News Release — UPDATE ON PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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