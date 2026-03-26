simulationHub announces the launch of Fabric Duct Design Suite in Autonomous HVAC CFD

Design, Verify, and Manufacture – in one connected workflow.

SimulationHub launches Fabric Duct Design Suite in Autonomous HVAC CFD, unifying design, CFD validation and manufacturing to reduce rework, cost, and lead time.

“With fabric duct systems, understanding airflow and pressure behavior early is no longer optional—it’s essential for optimal performance, efficiency, and a smooth transition to production.” — Rohit Chavan - Business Unit Head, simulationHub

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- simulationHub today announced the commercial launch of Fabric Duct Design Suite , a cloud-based platform purpose-built for fabric and textile HVAC duct manufacturers. The solution connects design, performance validation, and fabrication into a single workflow, eliminating fragmented tools and manual dependencies.Fabric duct manufacturing typically involves multiple steps, from layout creation and sizing to airflow estimation and fabrication detailing. These are often handled across disconnected tools and manual calculations, with performance validation occurring late in the process. This leads to design uncertainty, rework, material wastage, and delays.Fabric Duct Design Suite unifies this workflow within a single platform. It enables accurate 2D duct layouts with automated sizing, integrates CFD-based analysis to validate pressure drop and air throw before fabrication, and generates flat patterns, bill of materials, and production-ready outputs. This connected approach not only simplifies fabric duct workflows but also reflects a broader shift toward integrated design-to-manufacturing processes across HVAC systems, including GI duct applications.One of our early adopters, Rohit Sarwade from Fabrisox, a leading Indian manufacturer of textile-based air dispersion ducts - shares his experience about the platform:“As a leading fabric duct manufacturer, we’ve always been on the lookout for better ways to improve our design and manufacturing processes. Earlier, our team spent a lot of time manually drafting and redoing calculations for air throw performance. It was a slow process. The Autonomous HVAC CFD - Fabric Duct Design Suite has streamlined our workflow. We can now move quickly from design to production-ready flat patterns without the usual back-and-forth. The in-built CFD analysis lets us verify air throw performance before we begin production, making sure everything works perfectly. The ability to directly generate DXF files for fabrication has taken away the headache of manual drafting, saving both time and resources. Our team is getting more done in less time.” - Rohit Sarwade - Director, FabricSox Air Dispersion System.By reducing manual dependencies and enabling early validation, the platform helps achieve up to 30–40% reduction in design iterations, faster bid turnaround, and lower material wastage, while supporting standardized and scalable project execution. simulationHub further extends this capability through custom-built workflow solutions tailored to specific industry and enterprise requirements.Fabric Duct Design Suite is now available globally via subscription, with enterprise customization options.

Fabric Duct Design Suite - Product Demonstration

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