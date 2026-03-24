SignalHire Publishes 2026 Passive Candidate Report: 73% of Top-Performing Professionals Are Open to New Roles

Analysis confirms that job boards reach only about 30% of the talent pool. The 70% that never apply are accessible only through proactive sourcing.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalHire , the B2B contact intelligence platform serving over 850 million professional profiles worldwide, today published analysis of passive candidate behavior across the 2026 talent market. 70% of the global workforce is classified as passive candidates, defined in the report as individuals who aren't actively looking for jobs but are open to considering a good enough opportunity. 87% of employees say they are still open to new opportunities, whether or not they’re actively looking. The talent that doesn't apply isn't out of reach. It is not accessible via traditional recruiting methods.The distance between where talent acquisition teams are focusing their efforts and finding the best candidates is unprecedented. Most organizations have their roles listed on job boards, meaning they are competing for 27-30% of the market. And the other 70 percent are employed, performing and not browsing listings on a Tuesday. They are only accessible via direct outreach, which means knowing who they are and how to reach them.Key Findings- 70% of the workforce worldwide are passive candidates, they are not in active job search but they will accept the right offer (Research by LinkedIn)- 87% of employees claim they are open to new opportunities, even if not actively searching (LinkedIn)- 83% of recruiting professionals predict in the next five years, the most important skill in talent acquisition will be about engaging passive candidates (LinkedIn)- Despite available talent sitting idly in passive pools, 72% of companies indicate that poor market conditions and a shortage of qualified talent pose significant obstacles when attracting workers (Deloitte)That means the best candidates are on the market for an average of 10 days from when they start job searching.Why Job Postings Fail to Reach the Best CandidatesReactive recruitment creates a deep talent gap. A job posting goes live the moment there’s an opening somewhere. The applications that come in are from candidates who were already looking. The most qualified person for the role, one who’s already flourishing at a competitor, with proven experience and no reason to seek anything new, never comes across it.Passive candidates are not a niche segment, as evidenced by SignalHire's own analysis of its 850M+ profile database. They are the majority. The recruiting teams that create and cultivate proactive talent pipelines before roles open have a structural advantage over teams that have to start from scratch every time a role is approved. A cold search, without an existing network, leaves a too-narrow window of opportunity for top candidates to be active and available, typically 10 days. It’s precisely right for a team that has already built a warm pipeline.“Passive recruitment is not a niche strategy. It is where the talent acquisition competitive advantage will be won or lost in the next five years,” according to the report. “The organizations that think it’s optional today, will be urgent tomorrow.How SignalHire Enables Passive Candidate Sourcing10M+ IT candidates, 5M+ marketers & advertisers, and 3M+ banking professionals are found in our recruiter database (850M+ professional profiles indexed from hundreds of social and professional networks). Recruiters can search by job title, skills, seniority level, location and industry. In under five seconds, the browser extension brings up a verified direct email and phone number for any LinkedIn profile, without a request to connect.No quarterly database update Contact data is validated in real time from the point of search. Bulk enrichment takes care of list-scale sourcing: just upload a CSV of names, LinkedIn URLs, or company-name combos and receive verified contact details for all matched profiles. The solution allows automated follow-ups and reply tracking to be built into personalized outreach cadences that start on the same day a candidate is sourced with great ease, thanks toSignalHire Email Sequences.- 850M+ profiles searchable by title, skills, seniority, location, and industry- Browser extension: verified email and direct phone from any LinkedIn profile in under 5 seconds- Bulk finder: enrich up to 1,000 profiles per batch from CSV input- Job Projects: built-in pipeline management with drag-and-drop candidate stages- Email Sequences: automated personalized outreach cadences with open and reply tracking- Integrations: Salesforce, HubSpot, and major ATS platforms via APIAbout SignalHireSignalHire is a B2B contact intelligence platform providing access to over 850 million verified professional profiles. The platform serves sales, recruiting, and marketing teams globally through its database, browser extension, API, and Email Sequences.Free trial at signalhire.com.Media ContactEmail: press@signalhire.comWebsite: https://www.signalhire.com Blog: https://blog.signalhire.com

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