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The Business Research Company's Home Networking Device Market Expected to Reach $38.87 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $38.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The home networking device market has seen substantial growth recently, driven by the increasing need for seamless and reliable connectivity within residential spaces. As smart home technologies evolve and internet accessibility expands, this market is set for continued robust development. Below, we explore the current market size, key drivers of growth, notable regional trends, and future outlooks shaping this sector.

Home Networking Device Market Size and Growth Estimates

The home networking device market has experienced significant expansion over recent years. It is projected to rise from $28.06 billion in 2025 to $29.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the historical period is largely fueled by the widespread adoption of broadband internet, increased penetration of smart home devices, a growing base of residential internet subscribers, technological improvements in Wi-Fi routers and extenders, and the demand for dependable home connectivity.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $38.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors supporting this forecast include the expanding use of smart home ecosystems, a surge in demand for high-speed Wi-Fi and low-latency networks, the rise of remote work and home office setups, increased interest in cloud-managed networking devices, and the incorporation of AI-powered network management and security solutions. Key trends predicted to shape the future market include the growing adoption of mesh Wi-Fi systems, more widespread use of dual-band and tri-band routers, heightened demand for network security and firmware update services, expansion of home network configuration offerings, and increased use of powerline adapters to extend coverage.

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Understanding Home Networking Devices and Their Importance

Home networking devices refer to hardware components that facilitate communication and data sharing among digital gadgets within a household. They manage data flow by establishing wired or wireless connections and enable internet access across multiple devices. These devices are essential for ensuring stable connectivity, safeguarding network security, and providing efficient data transfer within residential networks. Their role becomes even more critical as homes incorporate a variety of smart and connected technologies that require consistent network support.

Rising Popularity of Smart Homes and IoT as Growth Catalysts

One of the primary forces driving the home networking device market is the increasing adoption of smart homes and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Smart homes consist of internet-connected appliances and systems that automate and control household functions like lighting, security, climate regulation, and entertainment to enhance convenience and efficiency. The growing popularity of these connected technologies is largely due to consumer demand for automated control and remote management of home environments.

Home networking devices underpin this trend by offering the reliable connectivity and smooth communication needed among multiple smart devices. This seamless interaction supports automation, real-time data exchange, and efficient control of household systems. For instance, in August 2025, Eurostat reported that 70.9% of people across the European Union used internet-connected “smart” devices in 2024. Additionally, Ericsson revealed in April 2025 that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024, with expectations to rise to 43.0 billion by 2030. These statistics highlight how the growing prevalence of smart homes and IoT devices is a key driver of market expansion.

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Regional Market Dynamics and Leading Growth Areas

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the home networking device market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global trends and opportunities.

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