Last Mile Delivery Market 2026 becoming a cornerstone of e-commerce logistics

Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2026_Segments Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2026_Drivers Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2026_ Regions

The Business Research Company's Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Last Mile Delivery market to surpass $278 billion in 2030. In comparison, the First and Last Mile Delivery market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $383 billion by 2030, with Last Mile Delivery to represent around 73% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $12,774 billion by 2030, the Last Mile Delivery market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Last Mile Delivery Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the last mile delivery market in 2030, valued at $89 billion. The market is expected to grow from $62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail, high consumer expectations for same-day and next-day delivery, advanced logistics and transportation infrastructure, strong presence of major logistics and retail players, and increasing investments in automation and robotics in fulfillment and distribution centers across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Last Mile Delivery Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the last mile delivery market in 2030, valued at $79 billion. The market is expected to grow from $54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to high penetration of online grocery and food delivery services, strong consumer demand for flexible delivery time windows and subscription delivery services, dense urban and suburban population centers supporting high delivery volumes, growing deployment of micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores, and rising adoption of electric delivery vehicles and sustainable logistics initiatives across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Last Mile Delivery Market In 2030?

The last mile delivery market is segmented by delivery mode into regular delivery, and same-day delivery or express delivery. The regular delivery market will be the largest segment of the last mile delivery market segmented by delivery mode, accounting for 63% or $175 billion of the total in 2030. The regular delivery market will be supported by the increasing volume of e-commerce and omnichannel retail orders, rising consumer preference for affordable and reliable delivery services, continuous expansion of urban and suburban distribution networks, growing investments in logistics automation and route optimization technologies, strengthening partnerships between retailers and logistics providers, and the ongoing development of scalable last mile infrastructure to ensure timely and efficient deliveries.

The last mile delivery market is segmented by technology into autonomous, and non-autonomous.

The last mile delivery market is segmented by service type into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and customer-to-customer (C2C).

The last mile delivery market is segmented by destination into domestic, and international.

The last mile delivery market is segmented by application into food and beverages, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Last Mile Delivery Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the last mile delivery market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Last Mile Delivery Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global last mile delivery market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape logistics networks, urban delivery infrastructure, customer experience standards, regulatory frameworks, and technological innovation across global e-commerce and supply chain ecosystems.

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce and Online Retail - The rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail is expected to become a key growth driver for the last mile delivery market by 2030. The surge in e-commerce, driven by changing consumer shopping behaviors and the convenience of online retail, is a key driver for the last mile delivery market. As online orders increase in volume and frequency, businesses face growing pressure to ensure fast, reliable, and flexible delivery options to meet customer expectations. Last mile delivery solutions including route optimization, real-time tracking, and contactless delivery help retailers and logistics providers reduce delivery time, improve customer satisfaction, and handle higher order volumes efficiently. The continued expansion of online retail, especially in urban areas and emerging markets, is expected to sustain strong demand for last mile delivery services and technologies. As a result, the rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Consumer Expectations for Fast and Flexible Delivery - The rising consumer expectations for fast and flexible delivery is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the last mile delivery market by 2030. Modern consumers increasingly demand same-day, next-day, and time-slot-specific deliveries, creating a strong need for efficient last mile logistics. Businesses are adopting advanced delivery management solutions, including AI-powered route planning, autonomous vehicles, drones, and real-time tracking, to meet these expectations. High service quality and timely delivery directly impact customer loyalty and brand reputation, driving companies to invest heavily in last mile delivery capabilities. This growing focus on meeting customer expectations continues to propel market growth across retail, e-commerce, and food delivery segments. Consequently, the rising consumer expectations for fast and flexible delivery is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements in Delivery and Logistics Operations - The technological advancements in delivery and logistics operations are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the last mile delivery market by 2030. The integration of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, route optimization software, robotics, and autonomous delivery vehicles is transforming last mile delivery operations. These innovations enable cost reduction, faster delivery times, improved route efficiency, and predictive demand management. Additionally, cloud-based logistics platforms and mobile apps allow real-time tracking, seamless communication, and operational transparency. The adoption of such technologies by logistics providers and e-commerce companies is a strong driver, improving service reliability and scalability, especially in densely populated urban areas. Therefore, the technological advancements in delivery and logistics operations are projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Last Mile Delivery Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the regular delivery market, and the same-day delivery or express delivery market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $93 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer business models, increasing consumer expectations for faster and more flexible delivery options, expansion of omnichannel retail strategies, advancements in route optimization and real-time tracking technologies, rising investments in urban logistics infrastructure, and the accelerating adoption of automated sorting, smart warehousing, and last-mile delivery solutions, fuelling sustained growth within the broader logistics and e-commerce services industry.

The regular delivery market is projected to grow by $57 billion, and the same-day delivery or express delivery market by $36 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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