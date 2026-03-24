Unretouched Shots: VidaBay E-Ink Fridge Magnet Recreates Classic Instant Film Quality

Original unedited image of VidaBay e-ink fridge magnet, no post-processing.

A battery-free E Ink fridge magnet that accurately reproduces the native warm color palette and nuanced light-shadow layering of classic instant film

SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, following the launch of VidaBay’s Classic Plus E Ink fridge magnet, the smart home consumer brand has earned official recommendation from E Ink Corporation. (E Ink), the global leader in ePaper technology, as well as widespread acclaim and support from users worldwide. This success is driven by the product’s accurate reproduction of the vintage image texture of classic Instan-film photos, paired with its stable and reliable performance. Orders for the product have now reached multiple countries and regions across the globe, and the company is working at full capacity to pack, inspect, and ship every order, striving to deliver this heartwarming home imaging product to every user as soon as possible.Positioned as a "refreshable digital Instan-film for the home", the VidaBay Classic Plus was designed from the ground up to create a product for families worldwide that can preserve life’s everyday moments long-term and recreate the warm, comforting texture of physical Instan-film photos. It allows every casually captured daily photo to be displayed in a more meaningful, ritualistic way in the most lived-in, warm corners of the home, from refrigerators to entryways.For its technical solution, VidaBay equipped the Classic Plus with E Ink’s field-proven Spectra 3100 4-color (black, white, red, yellow) ePaper technology. From an aesthetic perspective, the core appeal of classic Instan-film photos lies in their soft, natural skin tone gradients, warm and comforting light and shadow, and evocative, narrative-rich image layering. Through custom-optimized tuning of its driving waveform, this 4-color ePaper system delivers smooth, delicate color transitions, accurately reproducing the natural texture of portrait photos while perfectly recreating the warm tone of vintage film. To address the inconvenience of NFC transmission on some Android devices, VidaBay will launch a Bluetooth image transfer dock in the coming months, ensuring seamless photo transmission across all smartphone models while retaining the product’s core feature of battery-free image retention.To give users worldwide a clear look at the product’s true display performance, VidaBay has released a demo image. Using portrait footage as the sample, the photo was imported to the VidaBay Classic Plus via its one-tap NFC refresh function after intelligent image adaptation and color tuning. The demo was shot in a fixed indoor environment with an iPhone 17, with no post-production retouching, color grading, or editing of any kind, presented 100% as the original shot to let users see the product’s exact real-world display performance. ( Link to original image As can be clearly seen from the unretouched original shot, this 4-color ePaper screen accurately reproduces the soft skin tones, delicate facial and clothing details of the portrait, and even fully preserves the light and shadow layers in the subject’s eyes. There is no overexposure or color shift in the warm-toned image atmosphere, and the overall texture perfectly replicates the film feel of physical Instan-film photos. Emitting none of the harsh blue light from digital screens, the product retains the image permanently without requiring a battery, just like a Instan-film photo that can be swapped at any time, making it perfectly suited to the daily home imaging needs of families.According to an announcement, VidaBay’s official store has seen a sharp increase in order volume recently, driven by continuously surging global market demand. To strictly adhere to the brand's established quality control standards and guarantee the stable quality and user experience of every delivered product, the brand has temporarily adjusted its shipping timeframe: from the original standard of 3 business days after order placement, to within 3 weeks after order placement. At present, the brand’s production team has completed production scheduling optimization and is ramping up capacity at full speed. It is expected to resume the original normal shipping timeframe of 3-4 business days by mid-April 2026.

Experience a battery-free aesthetic that feels like a classic Instant-film

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