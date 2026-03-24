Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.10 Released with Expanded HDR Export and More Natural Lighting for High-Quality Results

High-Fidelity Face Restoration

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.10 adds TIFF/DNG HDR export and refined lighting for natural, realistic photo enhancement, restoration and upscaling.

CHENGDU, CHINA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the AI-focused brand of Digiarty Software, announces the release of Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.10, introducing HDR export in TIFF and DNG formats along with improvements in lighting rendering, color refinement, and expanded RAW format support.

The update focuses on delivering more natural, high-fidelity results across a wide range of image types, including portraits, low-light photography, old family photos, scanned archives, digital downloads, and AI-generated art.

Following the V3.10 release, Aiarty is offering cross-platform lifetime plans with 49% savings: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/cross-platform-offer.htm?ttref=aiacross

With refined lighting depth and improved tone mapping, the software produces more balanced highlights and shadows, helping images retain realistic contrast, smooth color transitions, and richer depth for more natural and nuanced results.

Photo Quality Enhancement for Clarity, Detail, and Natural Restoration

Aiarty Image Enhancer is a desktop-based AI software designed to upscale, deblur, denoise, and restore images while maintaining a natural look, operating fully offline for data security.

With bonus features such as high-fidelity face restoration, easy color adjustment, handy AI eraser, and manual strength controls, users can fine-tune image processing while keeping the 1:1 original resolution or optionally upscale to 2K, 4K, and up to 16K or 32K with detailed results.

Highlighted features of Aiarty Image Enhancer

• AI inference and upscaling for low-resolution photos, scans, and compressed images

• Reduce high ISO noise, fix blemishes, and restore compression artifacts

• Enhance portraits, soft, blurry faces, and bring back natural clarity to old photos

• Efficient batch workflow, with all processing completed offline for 100% security

What's New in Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.10

Alongside its core features, version 3.10 adds support for HDR export in TIFF and DNG formats, addressing the needs of professional photographers who require high bit-depth output. This expands dynamic range while preserving subtle tonal transitions, which is critical for landscape, wildlife photography, and high dynamic range scenes.

Improvements in RAW decoding further increase compatibility with mainstream formats, including more accurate color rendering for CR3 files and refined processing for RW2 images.

Combined with ongoing enhancements to face restoration, color controls, and AI eraser tools, these updates improve overall image quality, preserve realism, and support workflows where precision in lighting and color is essential, such as preparing images for print, exhibition, or long-term preservation.

Best Practices for Optimal Results

In general cases, users can import images, select AI models to preview results in real-time, and switch between models to quickly find the most suitable settings before exporting in batch.

For precise adjustments and manual tweaks, Aiarty recommends:

1. Select the appropriate AI model based on image type, such as Real-Photo for proper restoration or More-Detail for texture-rich images.

2. Adjust enhancement strength to achieve a balanced improvement while maintaining a natural look.

3. Enable Face Restoration for low-resolution, compressed, pixelated, or blurry portraits and old photos.

4. Adjust Max Tile Size to balance processing speed and output quality when working with large images.

5. Upscaling is optional. Users can choose x2, x4, 4K, 8K, or custom resolutions. For better results in challenging cases, scaling in steps such as x2 followed by another x2 can produce more natural detail.

49% Off Aiarty Lifetime License for Windows and Mac

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.10 is available now for Windows and macOS systems. The release is accompanied by lifetime license offers, providing full access to all features and unlimited updates to all future versions.

Enter the official event here to grab the following offers:

• Cross-platform License (1 Windows + 1 Mac) — $79 lifetime, 49% off (regular $155)

It's the most flexible option for users working across both systems.

• Windows License (3 PCs) — $79 lifetime, 49% off (regular $155)

This is designed for multi-PC setups with great value.

• Mac License (3 Mac devices) — $79 lifetime, 49% off (regular $155)

It is optimized for both Intel and Apple silicon Macs.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/



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