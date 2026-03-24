Indexly Announces Mission to Build the AI Visibility OS for the Modern Internet

Indexly, an AI visibility and intelligence platform, helps brands monitor, analyse, and influence how they appear in AI search

Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.” — Neil Gaiman

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indexly, an AI visibility platform, today announced its mission to establish the core infrastructure for AI-driven discovery in the next generation of the internet.The rise of generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Claude has fundamentally changed how users discover information online. Consumers increasingly rely on AI answers to recommend products, services, and brands—creating a new competitive frontier for businesses: AI visibility.Indexly addresses this shift by providing companies with a suite that tracks, analyses, and improves how brands are represented in AI-generated responses and discovery systems.Indexly is increasingly being adopted by growth teams and digital marketing agencies who need scalable infrastructure to manage the visibility of large numbers of web pages and digital assets. These organisations rely on Indexly to streamline Technical SEO workflows, improve content performance and track visibility to identify opportunities to improve their online presence.Building the Infrastructure for AI SearchIndexly is positioning itself beyond a typical marketing or SEO tool. The company is developing a comprehensive AI search infrastructure designed for the emerging AI web, where autonomous AI systems increasingly guide user decisions.By translating AI and market signals into actionable insights, Indexly enables companies with real-time intelligence and recommendations that allow brands to influence the sources and narratives that large language models reference when generating answers.This intelligence is then translated into recommended actions across content marketing, PR, social media, influencer outreach, and community engagement, helping brands systematically improve their AI presence.Powering the Next Era of Brand DiscoveryIndexly aims to become the discovery infrastructure layer helping brands navigate and shape the AI-driven ecosystem—from generative search optimisation (GEO) and content intelligence to emerging AI channels and community ecosystems.“AI systems are becoming the new gateways to the internet,” said Deepti Masurkar, Co-founder at Indexly. “Our mission is to ensure brands understand how these systems perceive them and give them the tools to influence that narrative.”With growing adoption among marketing teams, agencies, and digital-first businesses, Indexly is rapidly emerging as one of the leading platforms enabling brands to succeed in the era of AI discovery.About IndexlyDeveloped by Pivelabs, a bootstrapped venture founded by seasoned technology professionals, Indexly began as a technical SEO platform and has since expanded into a full-stack AI visibility solution. Over the past 12 months, the team has invested heavily in building the technology required to support the industry's shift toward AI-driven discovery.Today, Indexly offers tracking of brand mentions, sentiment analysis, Prompt tracking, content influence mapping, and actionable insights to help business strengthen their presence across AI search systems.

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