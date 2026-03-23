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Statement on Air Canada Express Incident at LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Monday, March 23, 2026

Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 22. The CRJ-900 was arriving from Montreal. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates.

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Statement on Air Canada Express Incident at LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


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