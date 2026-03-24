Serving Seniors Podcast Episode 86 Explores Why Long-Term Care Planning Can No Longer Wait

Raymond Lavine on Serving Seniors Podcast

Raymond Lavine has an important discussion on the Serving Seniors Podcast on why long-term care planning has become a critical part of preparing for the future.

GIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serving Seniors Podcast, hosted by Matt Helton, has released Episode 86 featuring Raymond Lavine, financial professional, U.S. Army veteran, and founder of Lavine LTC Benefits , for an important discussion on why long-term care planning has become a critical part of preparing for the future.In this eye-opening episode, Lavine shares why families should address long-term care planning before a health crisis forces urgent decisions. The conversation focuses on how planning ahead can help seniors protect their savings, preserve independence, and reduce the emotional and financial burden often placed on loved ones when care needs arise unexpectedly.Throughout the episode, Helton and Lavine examine several of the most common reasons people delay planning, including misunderstandings about what long-term care coverage is, who it is for, and when it should be considered. Lavine explains how a long-term care insurance plan can play an important role in helping protect retirement assets and family finances, while also giving individuals more control over the care choices available to them later in life.A central theme of the discussion is that waiting often comes at a cost. When families postpone long-term care planning, they may face fewer options, higher expenses, and increased stress during already difficult circumstances. Lavine brings a practical and compassionate perspective to the episode, helping listeners understand that long-term care planning is not just about finances, but also about dignity, preparedness, and peace of mind.Lavine’s perspective is shaped not only by his professional background, but by personal experience. After seeing his father’s long-term care journey firsthand and witnessing his mother rely on long-term care benefits, he developed a deep commitment to helping other families prepare before they are placed in a crisis situation. That experience continues to influence the way he advises clients and educates the public today.The episode also highlights how empathy can lead to better financial and personal decisions. Lavine discusses the value of approaching long-term care planning with both realism and compassion, giving families the clarity they need to make informed choices about the future. Episode 86 of Serving Seniors Podcast is now available for listeners seeking practical insight into one of the most important and often overlooked areas of retirement and aging planning.About Raymond Lavine & Lavine LTC BenefitsRaymond Lavine is a financial professional, U.S. Army veteran, and founder of Lavine LTC Benefits, a company dedicated to helping individuals and families prepare for the financial and personal realities of long-term care. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, Lavine works to educate clients on strategies that help protect savings, maintain independence, and reduce the burden long-term care can place on families. He has shared his expertise on national television, including Moving America Forward, appeared on numerous podcasts, and contributed to Empathy & Understanding in Business, where he explores how empathy can improve outcomes during life’s most challenging moments.About Serving Seniors PodcastHosted by Matt Helton, Serving Seniors Podcast is a weekly podcast focused on helping older adults and their families navigate the many challenges and opportunities that come with aging and retirement. The show features trusted professionals who provide clear, practical education on topics including finances, healthcare, real estate, and estate planning. Through expert conversations and actionable guidance, Serving Seniors Podcast serves as a valuable resource for those who want to make informed decisions and thrive in their later years.

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