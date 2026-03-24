BodyEnergy Technology Makes History at 2026 HFA Fitness Expo

BodyEnergy Technology successfully debuted its revolutionary Ab-Drive treadmill at the 2026 HFA Fitness Expo. From elite athletes to rehab professionals and gym/hotel operators, people immediately understood the value: real running feel, zero electricity, unmatched safety, and better results. BodyEnergy treadmill is the only treadmill can be used for online/offline racings.

Global Debut of Ab-Drive Treadmill Draws Strong Industry Interest

Seeing the response at HFA was incredibly validating. From elite athletes to rehab professionals and hotel operators, people immediately understood the value” — Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, BodyEnergy Technology

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BodyEnergy Technology successfully debuted its revolutionary Ab-Drive treadmill at the 2026 HFA Fitness Expo (March 17–18, San Diego Convention Center, giving attendees the first opportunity to experience true outdoor-style running propulsion indoors on a compact platform of BodyEnergy treadmill The intuitive, motor-free design allowed nearly every user — regardless of fitness level — to master the machine within seconds. Attendees from major fitness brands, gym chains, hotel operators, rehab centers, and wellness organizations expressed strong enthusiasm for the BodyEnergy technology’s natural biomechanics , parachute drag style magnetic resistance, safety stop, electricity free.With approximately 60 million treadmills and over 200 million users worldwide (55 million in the U.S. alone), treadmill safety remains a critical public health concern. Each year, more than 20,000 people visit U.S. emergency rooms due to treadmill-related injuries — accounting for roughly 40% of all indoor fitness equipment accidents. High-profile tragedies, such as the 2009 death of Mike Tyson’s 4-year-old daughter and the 2015 passing of Dave Goldberg in a hotel gym, have underscored the dangers of motorized machines.After more than a decade of dedicated research and development, BodyEnergy Technology has addressed these monumental safety challenges while delivering a transformative solution for indoor running. The Ab-Drive treadmill eliminates motor hazards, reduces injury risk, saves billions of dollars in electricity and medical costs, and empowers users to train more safely, sustainably, and effectively.“Seeing the response at HFA was incredibly validating,” said Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO. “From elite athletes to rehab professionals and hotel operators, people immediately understood the value: real running feel, zero electricity, unmatched safety, and better results. We’re now moving forward to bring this breakthrough to the market and help millions lead healthier, more active lives.”The commercial slat-belt model debuted at HFA with strictly limited production this year. Wholesalers, retailers, gym owners, hotel operators, rehab centers, and institutional buyers who visited the booth were encouraged to place early orders to secure availability.Event Details• HFA Trade Show 2026• Dates: March 17–18, 2026• Location: San Diego Convention CenterFor media inquiries, high-resolution images, interview requests, or partnership discussions, contact:John Jensen8 Corporate ParkIrvine, CA 92606Email: info@betechco.comWebsite: bodyenergytechnology.comAbout BodyEnergy Technology Based in Irvine, California, BodyEnergy Technology is a pioneer in human-powered fitness solutions. The original Hand-Drive model earned TIME Best Invention of 2021. The new Ab-Drive BodyEnergy treadmill is engineered to make indoor running safer, greener, and more effective for millions worldwide.

BodyEnergy Technology successfully debuted its revolutionary Ab-Drive treadmill at the 2026 HFA Fitness Expo

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