GOVX.0 receives strong backing from 7 key government institutions to propel the Philippines’ e-Governance transformation

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State budgets reveal national priorities and the Philippines’ proposed $304.23 million for e-Government, Digital Infrastructure & Cybersecurity sends a powerful signal. It underscores the nation’s unwavering commitment to accelerating digital governance and building an efficient, secure, data-driven, and future-ready public sector.Mandated under the E-Governance Act, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in the Philippines is leading nationwide efforts to establish a fully connected, tech-enabled state through reforms spanning cybersecurity infrastructure, interoperable government systems, data governance, user accessibility, and open data initiatives.Acknowledging this paradigm shift, GOVX.0 – a dedicated platform focused exclusively on supporting digital governance in the Philippines – has emerged as one of the most influential summits in the country.Following a strong inaugural edition in 2025 which brought together hundreds of participants from both National Government Agencies and Primary Local Government Units across the Philippines, GOVX.0 will return to the capital for its second annual edition on 5 – 6 May 2026, at the prestigious Manila Marriott Hotel.A strong testament to the platform’s exemplary work, the below esteemed organisations have taken the bold stand as the platform’s Supporting Partners, reinforcing its credibility and impact at the highest level:• Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)• Presidential Communications Office (PCO)• Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC)• Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA)• Philippine National Police (PNP)• Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)• Public-Private Partnership Center of the PhilippinesOne of the confirmed speakers , Col. Francel Margareth Taborlupa – Cybersecurity Women Leader & Evangelist, Armed Forces of the Philippines, earlier stated, “From AFP’s standpoint, GOVX.0 2026 sends a clear message: digital transformation is a matter of national security, good governance, and public trust. When government systems are secure, interoperable, and resilient, we counter threats, cut through inefficiency, and ensure that innovation works for the Filipino people – every time, under any condition.”The two-day event will host over 600 pre-qualified delegates comprising key decision-making profiles from 250+ leading public organizations, alongside 70+ most influential thought leaders on digital transformation, e-Governance, cybersecurity, and more.Expressing ARTA’s stance on e-Governance, Secretary Ernesto V. Perez – Director General, Anti-Red Tape Authority, Office of the President, commented, “ARTA has long championed streamlining and digitalization to make government services more accessible for people and businesses. These reforms advance transparency and accountability, helping restore trust in public service and strengthen confidence in governance."While the summit’s agenda is geared up to decode the most crucial topics like ‘AI in AML & Counter-Terror Operations’, ‘The Leap Toward Intelligent Governance’, ‘E-Government and GRC’, ‘Leveraging XaaS for Agile Governance’, and others, GOVX.0 will also present the most advanced showcase of cutting-edge e-Governance solutions for the public sector to address their pressing concerns.The platform is carefully structured to enable only the most substantive dialogue and strategic networking among public sector decision-makers and global technology leaders to support the nation’s long-term e-governance objectives.Another key speaker, Sharlene Z. Batin, Assistant Secretary Tourism Digitalization and Resource Generation, Department of Tourism, highlighted, “Advancing public sector service through innovation is no longer optional; rather, it is foundational. Together with GOVX.0 2026, we harness technology to strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the global tourism industry, improve efficiency, elevate public service, and inspire the world to love the Philippines.”About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

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