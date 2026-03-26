An Uplifting Documentary for Audiences of All Ages - FROM ZERO TO A HUNDRED - Now Available to Stream

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From Classroom to Racecar - Students Push Limits in a Bold Hands-On Experiment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "From Zero to A Hundred, " a compelling and emotionally resonant feature-length documentary, offers a deeply human look at the Winners Circle Project, a bold educational experiment in which high school students in small-town America take on the challenge of building a Factory Five racecar from the ground up. Now available on major streaming platforms, the film is released by indie film distribution leader Random Media, directed by Matteo Banfo, and produced by Pius Kayiira and Eric Knolles. It brings audiences an uplifting and thought-provoking story of resilience, purpose, and the untapped potential of young people when given the tools to succeed.What begins as a technical challenge evolves into a powerful journey of self-discovery, teamwork, and personal transformation. Set against the backdrop of rural America and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film captures a pivotal moment when community, connection, and hands-on learning become essential lifelines. Through intimate storytelling and real-time evolution, From Zero to a Hundred reveals how students - many facing personal and academic challenges - rise to meet expectations, discovering confidence, identity, and purpose along the way.More than a documentary about building a car, the film becomes a powerful testament to what happens when education extends beyond the classroom. It highlights the importance of experiential learning, communication, and real-world skill development, offering a compelling argument for rethinking how the next generation is prepared for the future. At its core, the film underscores a simple but powerful truth: when young people are seen, challenged, and believed in, they are capable of far more than expected.TRAILER: https://youtu.be/O87FYTsRQ9M?si=ZkQIq5OXUMByeBTQ With over 300 hours of footage captured across multiple years of production, "From Zero to A Hundred" delivers an authentic and immersive viewing experience. The film’s organic narrative allows its most compelling voices to emerge naturally, showcasing a diverse group of students whose journeys reflect both individual growth and collective achievement.The film has resonated across the festival circuit, with screenings at Kinosuite International, Orlando International Film Festival, Love & Hope International Film Festival, Symbiotic Film Festival, Farm to Film Fest, International Sport Film Festival, Rieti e Sabina Film Festival, Santa Clarita International Film Festival, Life Fest Film Festival, Stockholm City Film Festival, Madrid Fiesta Film Fest, and the Big Apple Film Festival and Screenplay Competition, where it made its world premiere.Blending elements of documentary and drama, From Zero to a Hundred stands as an inspiring and accessible watch for a wide range of audiences, including documentary enthusiasts, educators, students, parents, and anyone drawn to stories of perseverance, innovation, and personal growth. Its themes of underdog determination, hands-on learning, youth empowerment, and small-town resilience make it especially impactful for those passionate about education reform, mentorship, and community-driven change.ABOUT THE FILMDirector: Matteo BanfoWriter: Matteo BanfoProducers: Pius Kayiira, Eric KnollesCast: Michaela Spencer, CJ Riker, Pius Kayiira, Sage Garrison, Eric Knolles, Fred Mills, Matteo Lundgren and Stephen LindridgeCountry: USALanguage: EnglishRuntime: 1h 54m 22sGenre: Documentary / DramaProduction Year: 2023Format: 1080p (1920x1080, 23.98 fps)Subtitles: EnglishRating: All AgesSYNOPSIS"From Zero to A Hundred" is a feature-length documentary that follows a year in the life of high school students participating in the Winners Circle Project, a bold educational initiative where teens build a Factory Five racecar from the ground up. What begins as a technical challenge quickly evolves into a powerful story of transformation, resilience, and purpose. Set against the backdrop of small-town America and the COVID-19 pandemic, the film captures deeply personal journeys—students overcoming adversity, navigating identity, and discovering confidence in unexpected ways. Guided by dedicated educators, mentors, and community leaders, the students face setbacks, forge meaningful connections, and learn that real education extends far beyond the classroom. As deadlines loom and resources are stretched, their determination only grows stronger. From engineering and fabrication to branding and teamwork, each student finds their role, their voice, and their value. More than just building a racecar, the experience becomes a vehicle for change—revealing what young people are truly capable of when given trust, responsibility, and opportunity.For Photos and Artwork: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xc4o4mk51c5vlu92y9tyq/AO0BBq4zHbo2kVqxfCnZutc?rlkey=24sxycinfk7jv2ffgejkq3auq&st=lsos4tk7&dl=0 ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films through theatrical, digital, and broadcast platforms. Dedicated to championing original voices and genre-defining storytelling, its growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.Website: randommedia.comTwitter/X: @RandomMediaLAInstagram: @random.media.filmsFacebook: RandomMediaEntertainmentMEDIA CONTACTS / For media inquiries or screener access:Rick Rhoades / Matt Martinez / Brian BouzariHigh Road Media & Branding for Random MediaRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comMatt@HighRoadsPR.comBrian@HighRoadsPR.com

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