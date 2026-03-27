Grand Building Construction Expands Home Remodeling Services Across Greater Seattle Serving 80+ Cities

Grand Building Construction transforms a dated bathroom into a luxurious spa-like retreat with custom vanity, walk-in shower, and premium finishes. Grand Building Construction creates a modern, functional kitchen featuring custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances in Renton, WA.

Renton's licensed & insured remodeling contractor offers bathroom remodeling, kitchen renovations, ADUs & more across greater Seattle. 86 five-star reviews.

We started in Renton and built our reputation one project at a time. Every homeowner who trusted us helped us grow. Now we bring that same quality to homeowners across the entire greater Seattle area.” — Josh Nadav, Owner of Grand Building Construction

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Building Construction, a fully licensed and insured home remodeling contractor based in Renton, Washington , is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive home renovation services to more than 80 cities across the greater Seattle metropolitan area. With a reputation built on quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer service, Grand Building Construction is now the go-to choice for homeowners throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties seeking professional remodeling services.The company has quickly established itself as one of the most trusted names in bathroom remodeling in Renton WA and the surrounding region, earning 86 five-star Google reviews from verified homeowners across the Seattle area. From complete bathroom transformations to full kitchen renovations, the Grand Building Construction team brings decades of combined experience and a commitment to delivering results that exceed expectations on every project."We started in Renton and built our reputation one project at a time," said Josh Nadav, owner of Grand Building Construction. "Every homeowner who trusted us with their home helped us grow into the company we are today. Now we are proud to bring that same level of quality and care to homeowners across the entire greater Seattle area."Grand Building Construction offers a full suite of home remodeling services including bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling , complete home renovations, ADUs and home additions, basement remodeling, roof replacement, siding replacement, window replacement, landscaping, hardscaping, and new construction homes.The company is fully licensed and insured in Washington State (License #GRANDBC795LG), giving homeowners complete peace of mind that every project is handled by qualified professionals who meet all state regulations and building codes."Our customers are the heart of everything we do," said Nadav. "We handle every detail from permits to final inspection so our clients can sit back and watch their vision come to life. There are no hidden fees, no surprises — just honest work and results you will love."Grand Building Construction is currently offering free, no-obligation estimates for all home remodeling and renovation projects across the greater Seattle area. The company serves all of Renton including the Highlands, Kennydale, Fairwood, and Benson Hill, as well as Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Kirkland, Redmond, Tacoma, Bothell, Sammamish, Issaquah, Everett, and more than 80 additional cities throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.About Grand Building Construction:Grand Building Construction is a fully licensed and insured home remodeling and general contracting company headquartered at 12317 SE 96th Pl, Renton, WA 98056. The company specializes in bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, complete home renovations, ADUs, basement remodeling, roof replacement, siding, window replacement, landscaping, hardscaping, and new construction across the greater Seattle area.Contact:Josh NadavGrand Building ConstructionPhone: (206) 492-8220Email: info@grandbuildingconstruction.comWebsite: https://grandbuildingconstruction.com

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