Turning Scrap Wire into Recoverable Value: Inside the Growing Market for Industrial Cable Recycling Equipment

BAODING, HEBEI, CHINA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global copper demand continues to climb, driven by electrification trends, renewable energy buildout, and the accelerating expansion of data infrastructure. Against that backdrop, the economics of secondary copper recovery have shifted markedly. Scrap cable and wire — previously treated as low-priority waste streams — now represent a commercially significant source of refined copper, provided that the separation process achieves sufficient purity. The copper wire granulator has become the central machine in that recovery chain, mechanically stripping plastic sheathing from copper cores and producing clean granulated metal ready for direct resale or smelting. Onwang Technology Hebei Co., Ltd. , a Baoding-based manufacturer with over two decades of experience in solid waste recycling machinery, supplies this equipment category alongside a broader portfolio of shredding, separation, and sorting systems designed for material recovery operations worldwide.The economics of wire recycling equipment make practical sense for a wide range of buyers. Scrap dealers, e-waste processors, cable manufacturers managing their own production offcuts, and municipal recycling facilities all generate cable waste at volumes that justify mechanized granulation. Manual stripping remains common in smaller operations, but it introduces quality inconsistency, labor cost exposure, and occupational hazard. A well-specified granulation line removes those variables. It processes mixed cable inputs — from thin communication wire to thick power cable — through a sequence of crushing, air separation, and vibratory sorting stages, ultimately yielding copper granules and clean plastic pellets as two separately recoverable output streams. The copper fraction typically reaches purity levels that command commodity-grade pricing, while the recovered plastic carries its own resale value in secondary materials markets.Industry analysis covering the efficiency profile of high-performance granulation technology highlights how separation accuracy and throughput capacity jointly determine the return profile for equipment operators. Reviewing the technical performance benchmarks applicable to modern copper wire granulation systems points to output purity and hourly processing rate as the key variables that experienced buyers evaluate during equipment selection. Equipment that delivers high-purity copper output at meaningful throughput volumes — rather than trading one against the other — generates the strongest case for capital investment payback within a reasonable operating window.Onwang Technology Hebei Co., Ltd. operates from a production facility covering thirty thousand square meters in Dafu Village, Qingyuan District, Baoding City, Hebei Province. The company focuses exclusively on solid waste and garbage recovery processing equipment, a specialization that has shaped both its engineering depth and its product range over more than 20 years of manufacturing activity. Equipment from the facility currently serves customers across more than 30 countries, spanning markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. The engineering and technical team brings over ten years of average industry experience, and all personnel complete formal vocational training before assignment to production or field support roles. Quality certifications include ISO 9001 and CE marking, which satisfy the import documentation requirements of most major export destinations.The copper wire granulator sits within Onwang's Cable and PCB Granulator product line, which also encompasses equipment designed to process printed circuit boards from e-waste streams. This product grouping reflects the overlapping technical demands of cable recycling and electronic scrap processing — both require efficient mechanical liberation of metals from non-metallic substrates, followed by reliable physical separation of the resulting mixed particles. The granulator achieves that sequence through a series of cutting and crushing passes that reduce cable inputs to a consistent granule size, after which air classification and vibrating screen separation divide copper granules from plastic particles based on density and size differentials. The dry processing approach avoids the wastewater management challenges associated with wet separation methods, simplifying site permitting and operational compliance for buyers in jurisdictions with strict discharge standards.Beyond the cable granulation line, Onwang's product portfolio addresses the broader mechanical processing needs of material recovery facilities. The Metal and Plastic Shredder category includes double-shaft shredders engineered for primary size reduction of bulky scrap inputs — including automotive parts, industrial metal offcuts, household appliance bodies, and mixed plastic waste. Double-shaft shredder designs distribute cutting torque across two counter-rotating shafts fitted with interlocking blades, producing consistent particle output across variable feed compositions without requiring manual pre-sorting. The metal shredder line extends to single-shaft configurations suitable for lighter-gauge metal and mixed e-waste. The E-waste vertical shredder addresses the specific challenge of processing consumer electronics, circuit board assemblies, and mixed component waste that would otherwise require manual disassembly before mechanical processing becomes viable.The Separator product line features the eddy current separator, which uses high-frequency rotating magnetic fields to induce repulsion forces in non-ferrous metal particles — particularly aluminum and copper — causing them to follow a different trajectory than non-metallic materials during conveyor discharge. Eddy current separation commonly serves as a downstream stage in granulation lines, recovering fine non-ferrous particles from residual mixed streams after primary separation stages have extracted the bulk metal fraction. This integration of granulation and separation equipment within a single supplier's range allows operators to source a matched system rather than assembling components from multiple vendors with potentially incompatible specifications.The Recycling Line category represents Onwang's complete system integration capability. Municipal solid waste sorting lines combine screening, air classification, magnetic separation, and manual sorting stations into a sequential processing layout designed to divert recyclable fractions — metals, plastics, organics — from mixed household waste before final disposal. Metal recycling plants combine shredding, granulation, and separation stages into coherent material flow configurations engineered for specific input types and output specifications. For buyers that require more than a single machine, Onwang provides project design, process flow engineering, equipment selection guidance, and custom fabrication for non-standard applications. This end-to-end capability reduces the coordination burden on buyers managing capital projects and allows specifications to be optimized across the entire processing chain rather than at the individual machine level.Technical training support extends the company's service model beyond equipment delivery. Onwang conducts operator training as part of its customer support framework, addressing both equipment operation and basic maintenance procedures to reduce downtime during early operating periods. The after-sale posture reflects a commercial reality that buyers of industrial processing equipment recognize: a machine's long-term performance depends as much on operator competency and maintenance discipline as on the underlying mechanical design.The intersection of rising commodity copper prices, tightening landfill regulations for cable waste, and growing demand for secondary materials in manufacturing supply chains continues to expand the viable market for cable granulation equipment across a broad range of operating environments. For operations evaluating their capital equipment options, Onwang Technology Hebei Co., Ltd. represents a supplier with demonstrated manufacturing tenure, a complete product range that spans from single machines to integrated lines, and an export track record across three decades of international sales. Further information on technical specifications, processing capacities, and project consultation services is available at www.owrecycling.com

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